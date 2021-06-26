Only one undefeated team remains in the major division of 10U rec softball in the state of Alabama.
The Alex City 10U Softball All-Stars defeated Oak Mountain, Alabama’s only other undefeated team entering the contest, 3-1 in the semifinals of the state championship tournament Saturday to put themselves within one win of a state title.
Clutch pitching and a key at-bat from Heidi Fuller coupled with stout defense led by second baseman Ryleigh Ruffin and third baseman Jayrah Coleman carried the day for Alex City.
“We got down, but these girls don’t give up,” Alex City head coach Josh Brewer said. “They do not give up. They have each other’s backs, I can’t say it enough. When I say this team is a family, they are a family. They’re 9- and 10-year-old girls, and to see them out here doing what they’re doing, just to make it to the championship game, win or lose ― I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Fuller clearly felt the pressure of the stage at the start of Saturday’s game.
Issuing a few walks early on, Oak Mountain took a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first inning after an RBI fielder’s choice fell in front of Ruffin.
“Yes she came out here nervous, and who can blame her,” Brewer said. “They know all the pressure’s on them. They’re the only undefeated team left in the state right now.”
Fuller shook those nerves off like an old winter coat.
She dealt back-to-back shutout innings in the second and third frames, then stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in a 1-1 tie in the top of the fourth and delivered a sharp RBI ground ball to Oak Mountain’s shortstop.
“Heidi has been outstanding the past two tournaments,” Brewer said. “Her pitching, she’s worked — I’ve seen it day in, day out for the past couple months. She is just working hard, working hard every day. And it’s showing off.”
Journey Brewer scored on a botched rundown between second and third base, and Alex City led 3-1 as the time limit expired, making the bottom of the fourth the final inning.
Star pitcher Kyleigh Leonard came in and closed the final frame, ending with a strikeout.
The defense may have been the true star of Alex City’s show Saturday, however.
A sliding basket catch by Ruffin robbed a base hit in the second inning, and she followed that play by tracking down another difficult fly ball to close the frame.
“Ryleigh Ruffin at second base was huge,” Brewer said. “Two outstanding plays right there to make big-time outs, keep them off the scoreboard. Those were not easy pop-up plays. Those were hard, hard hard plays to make and she made them.”
Coleman charged a short ground ball and rocketed a throw to retire a runner at first to close the opening inning.
“She has been outstanding all year long. Nothing gets by her,” Brewer said. “She’s just a ballplayer. She’s one of the youngest ones on this team, and she’s a leader.”
Oak Mountain failed to threaten the All-Stars after the first inning, in large part due to the team’s defense.
With the victory, Alex City awaits the winner of Oak Mountain and Gardendale, who it beat in extra innings earlier Saturday, in the state championship game.
Since the tournament is double elimination, the All-Stars only have to beat their opponent in the title game once, while they’d have to be beaten twice to be knocked out.