There’s no two positions in soccer more opposite than goalie and striker.
One’s objective is goal production through passing and (mostly) shooting, the other’s is to prevent goals at all costs.
Much like the contrasting nature of their two positions, Benjamin Russell senior striker Tate Reynolds and junior goalkeeper Jackson Kerley took two opposite routes to arrive in the spotlight with the Wildcats this season.
But having Reynolds out front and Kerley anchor the back end gives Benjamin Russell a chance to compete in any match it plays.
Reynolds was raised to be a soccer player.
He took a shine to the skill-based sport prior to hitting his fourth birthday and has been a feature on travel ball, rec league and school teams ever since.
“Everything about it is fun,” Reynolds said. “Getting out here, getting active. Staying fit in a fun way. Getting to hit people, that’s fun too. You get to put somebody on the ground — that can be fun.”
Benjamin Russell senior defender Alex Ozment has been with him since those very first days.
The two aren’t as close off the field as they once were, Ozment noted, though they still hang out. He recalls having to run a lot in their younger years, though he credits that for turning him into the player he is today.
“I remember Tate being a lot more hyper than he is now,” Ozment said. “We’ve certainly grown up a lot more since then. We’d do travel ball, there were eight of us. Eight on the field, zero on the bench. We’d play two to three games with just eight people. So we were in-shape for sure.”
Ozment remembers when Kerley first came in too. Given, it’s not as long ago and probably easier to picture.
Kerley hadn’t given a thought to trying soccer until middle school. His friends on the team felt they could use an upgrade at keeper for the seventh-grade squad and Kerley’s height made him a notable target.
“They were like, ‘You can play,’” Kerley said. “So I came out and I was alright, so I stuck with it. Being in goal there’s a lot of adrenaline, you just can’t really find that easily in everyday life. It’s a thrill, I guess. And community, friends. It’s fun to win together, lose together, just be together.”
His talent was apparent right away.
“We had another goalie that was a whole lot shorter than him,” Ozment said. “When they started, the ball would roll past [the other goalie]. So finally we took him out, and I saw Jackson saving so much stuff — brand new, wasn’t scared of the ball, I thought he was amazing. Because he was so much better.”
Ozment added that it’s helpful for him as a defender to know there’s a brick wall of Kerley’s nature behind him, noting it’s “a lot less worry.”
This is the first year Kerley’s been in that position at the varsity level.
Before this season he backed up star keeper Campbell Woods, but now that he’s graduated, Kerley has kept Woods' presence as a constant positive.
He’s saved more than 10 shots per game, according to Benjamin Russell coach J.D. Atkins.
“Kerley is a stud for us,” Atkins said. “He’s only a junior, so we’ve got another year with him. He was very hungry and ready for his time, and he’s gotten it this year and he’s taken it in stride. Early in the season we had three ties pretty much back-to-back-to-back, and he was the reason why. He pretty much kept us in those games.”
Reynolds is easily the team’s most dynamic scorer.
He doesn’t have the length to challenge as much on crosses and volleys, but he makes up for it with tremendous dribbling and shooting. Plus, he’s not afraid to collide inside with physical center backs.
“As you can tell, I’m not the tallest or biggest guy on the field, so it’s always been a problem with people straight-on hitting me or taking me out,” Reynolds said. “So I had to develop things to get around them. Footwork, skills and speed helps me out a lot in that.”
That’s not to say he doesn’t have physical gifts to rely on.
Reynolds’ burst is a sight to behold. The old sports saying of “if he’s even, he’s leavin’” definitely applies in his case. Any defender who doesn’t give him the space he demands can get burnt by a phenomenal change-of-speed.
Then when he gets that spacing, he’s got the skill moves and agility to knife through.
“It’s crucial [to have a guy like that],” Atkins said. “I go back to our youth, our inexperience, having a guy up top like that that’s a senior kind of connects everything. Having his vocal leadership, having the work ethic he puts in at practice, the work he puts in at the games.
“He’s probably one of only two kids in my life I’ve seen with the kind of motor that he has. The other is Gavyn Vickers from football. Same type of kid, just with soccer. He’s 1000 or nothing all the time.”
Vickers was the Outlook’s Defensive Player of the Year on the gridiron in 2021 after collecting 74 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks from defensive tackle. All those totals led the Wildcats.
Under the guidance of Kerley and Reynolds, Benjamin Russell is off to a solid 3-4-3 start on the year.
The Wildcats play their next match against Eufaula Tuesday.
With dynamic — if opposite — athletes anchoring the team’s front and back ends, it will always have a shot.