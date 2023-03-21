Travis Cassell had hardly been an assistant with Central Alabama golf before he became the head man.
Cassell was hired by CACC to be the assistant golf coach in May, but by October, incumbent head coach Dave Jennings had retired and the school needed a new leader.
The former Clayton State golfer and owner of a real estate company in Atlanta, turned assistant JUCO golf coach, was eventually hired for the job. So much for getting acclimated.
Now, instead of leading a company, Cassell is leading a squad of golfers that bears the name of the winningest JUCO golf program in the nation.
“It is a really cool thing to walk into,” Cassell said. “We are expected to win. The level of competition is high.”
In program history, CACC has seven national titles with its most recent title in 2019. The school has also boosted a handful of players to the PGA tour.
For Cassell, it has been a whirlwind turnaround for him and his team to get into shape midway through the year and get on the path back to bringing hardware home.
“It has been quick for me,” Cassell said. “It has been a learning curve. Going from being a small business owner to the college world, I’m just learning the ropes. For eight, 10 months now, I have been trying to learn all those basics.”
Along with Cassell trying to get life as a golf coach down, his team is also adjusting to life as college athletes.
The Trojans have eight golfers on roster, with only one who’s not a freshman: Blayne Armstrong.
“Managing a bunch of 18-year-olds that are on their own and away from home for the first time is really interesting,” Cassell said. “You always want senior leadership, but there is something to be said for having everyone in the same bucket. They all have a common experience level.”
Armstrong is the only player with a season under his belt, and his numbers back it up. The sophomore is the team’s only individual winner thus far and is leading the clubhouse as a player.
“We keep a points system for a player of the year, and at this point, Blayne is leading,” Cassell said.
A player who more so leads by example is Australia’s Cian Hughes.
Hughes has taken the preparation side of golf in stride and is teaching his fellow teammates how to better their golf games off the course.
“You look over at practice, and he has a notebook,” Cassell said. “He is jotting down everything he does. Cian is a leader in preparation. He basically says, ‘Hey this is what real, elite golf looks like.’ So that has been good for the other kids to see.”
Hughes also has a personal golf coach back home and is constantly sending videos from the school’s practice facility all the way to Australia.
With guys like Armstrong excelling on the course and Hughes teaching the team how to do better off of it, Cassell thinks his team is potentially ready to take the next step.
“I feel like our kids are getting better,” Cassell said. “They all respect the program and want to be here. They have a high motivation to do well.”
Since September, CACC has competed in eight tournaments and has taken home first place twice. Most recently, the Trojans captured firstl at the Stallions Spring Invitational in late February and competed on Monday at the Glenlakes Invitational.
The Glenlakes tournament was arguably the toughest competition the school has faced, featuring competition from schools in Division II.
As more and more weekend qualifiers go by and tournaments are played, Cassell can see the maturity of his team of teenage athletes progress. As the Trojans learn how to live and study on their own, hopefully their growth in life will translate to the greens.
“The mental side of golf matters,” Cassell said. “As kids begin to get better at the mental side of life and school, it translates to their golf game. I can see that happening. I see good things happening between now and the national tournament.”
With any sport, but amplified more so with golf, Cassell needs his team to be consistent not only mentally, but athletically, down the stretch. At this point, CACC has likely seen all the competition there is to see. The team now needs to deliver consistent production, as it has done so for most of the year, to have a chance to win the school’s eighth title.
“We just look for consistency,” Cassell said. “They have beaten all the teams by now. For the most part, it is the same teams that show up. They know they can beat these teams and they have beaten them. So the difference becomes consistency.”
An area that Cassell said his team needs to work on being consistent the most is the short game. When the Trojans do well in the short game, they win. When they falter, they don’t.
“These guys hit the ball like you wouldn’t believe,” Cassell said. “There is not a huge difference between a D1 golfer and the way our kids strike the ball. But when you get in and around the green, or hitting out of the bunker, there is a consistency gap. The weeks you see them win, we do that well. The weeks we finish fourth or fifth, you see the green game struggle.”
The plan to fix the short game is to simply practice it until it clicks, remembering consistency is key.
“We will be Short Game U from here on out,” Cassell said. “We will be almost exclusively practicing that.”
Cassell likes where his unit is with about seven weeks to go till nationals. At that point, Cassell and most of his team will have been together for a year.
“I think we are probably where we believed we would be last summer,” Cassell said. “I see kids who are working really hard and getting better progressively. They are beginning to settle into the identity of being a college athlete.”
Cassell is also thinking towards the future, already having recruited “the top, or top two, recruiting class in JUCO golf” for next season.
Although he’s not naming names, Cassell said he has a top-20 player in Florida on board with his program, while also having a top-20 junior amateur player coming to town.
The coach also wants to bring junior college tournaments and championships to town in an effort to bring the CACC golf program back into the center of the town’s attention.
As for what he expects when nationals rolls around, Cassell has high hopes.
“They can win it,” Cassell said. “The group we have now, they have it in them for sure to win it. If we can play our best golf with all four guys, if all four guys show up that week of nationals, we will have a shot at it.”