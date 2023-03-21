CACC golf in 2021

Submitted / The Outlook

CACC's mens golf program after winning the Coastal Alabama Invitational tournament Feb. 23, 2021.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Travis Cassell had hardly been an assistant with Central Alabama golf before he became the head man.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you