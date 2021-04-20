Each week during the high school spring sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting throughout the week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on alexcityoutlook.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Outlook.
The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may be overlooked.
This week’s candidates are:
Camila Sanchez
School: Benjamin Russell
Last Week: Benjamin Russell needed some insurance against Wetumpka as they looked to clinch the area title. Sanchez came up big in that situation. A late goal from the eighth grader found the back of the net to give the Wildcats a 2-0 advantage and win.
Grace McCary
School: Dadeville
Last Week: Grace McCary was pretty solid last week. Over five games last week, McCary struck out 11 batters in the circle but also was solid at the plate. In the four games she was batting, McCary drove in 2 RBIs and averaged .429 at the plate (second highest at the plate).
Brooke Milner
School: Horseshoe Bend
Last Week: Brooke Milner was a tough out last week in 19 plate appearances for the Generals. Over six games, Milner averaged .500 with an OBP of .684. This went along with two singles, two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs. She also coaxed a team high six walks.