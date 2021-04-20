0417 BRHSGirlsSoccer3.JPG
The Wildcats cheer for Camilla Sanchez’s goal that ultimately sealed the 2-0 victory over Wetumpka Thursday. (Darius Goodman/Tallapoosa Publishers)

Each week during the high school spring sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting throughout the week.

Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on alexcityoutlook.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Outlook.

The poll nominations rely on stats from coaches each week. If stats are not provided, players may be overlooked.

This week’s candidates are:

 

Camila Sanchez

School: Benjamin Russell

Last Week: Benjamin Russell needed some insurance against Wetumpka as they looked to clinch the area title. Sanchez came up big in that situation. A late goal from the eighth grader found the back of the net to give the Wildcats a 2-0 advantage and win.

 

 

Grace McCary

School: Dadeville

Last Week: Grace McCary was pretty solid last week. Over five games last week, McCary struck out 11 batters in the circle but also was solid at the plate. In the four games she was batting, McCary drove in 2 RBIs and averaged .429 at the plate (second highest at the plate).

 

Brooke Milner

School: Horseshoe Bend

Last Week: Brooke Milner was a tough out last week in 19 plate appearances for the Generals. Over six games, Milner averaged .500 with an OBP of .684. This went along with two singles, two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs. She also coaxed a team high six walks.

