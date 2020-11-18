As an athlete, you should always be looking to get faster, stronger and smarter. Testing and pushing yourself to new limits builds character and discipline, not just physically but mentally as well.
Dadeville assistant coach Michael Taylor is helping young male athletes around the Tallapoosa, Coosa and Lee county areas tap into their potential and help better them as young men along the way.
He is hosting a free speed and agility camp from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at 4272 County Rd. 89 North Camp Hill. Taylor expects dozens of athletes to attend.
“Some of these kids don’t come from the best background,” Taylor said. “This program is to help them and be someone they can call and count on. It’s a tough camp, we work hard but the kids seem to love it because they keep coming back.”
The camp focuses on several things including agility and ball skills as well as trying to get kids recruited in a combine-like atmosphere. There are no age restrictions as kids as young as 9 have and as old as 18 have participated in events in the past.
Taylor puts the athletes through a series of tests and teaches them how to run 40-yard dashes faster through technique, tips and tricks to hand speed, etc.
Taylor has been coaching for decades and has accumulated a lot of knowledge over the years he is willing to share with young athlete that extends beyond the football field. For example, Taylor talks about parenthood and the importance of education.
The camp is free of charge and Taylor asks parents to bring their children and clothes to work out in; the rest will be taken care of.