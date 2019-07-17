The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) invites recreational shooters to take aim at select public shooting ranges during Alabama’s Free Range Days on Aug. 3, 10, and 17. During these events, license and shooting range permit requirements will be waived at the Barbour, Cahaba, Upper Delta, Etowah and Swan Creek public shooting ranges on the dates listed below.
The ADCNR’s Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has partnered with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to provide the Free Range Days as part of National Shooting Sports Month, which takes place in August.
During the events, new shooters will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with firearms at no charge from certified instructors at five of the state’s top public shooting ranges. These ranges are primarily located in Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) throughout the state. Alabama’s Free Range Days will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but shooters are welcome to stay and shoot the remainder of the day. Shooters are encouraged to bring someone with them who is new to shooting sports. Those who do will receive a free gift, while supplies last.
Equipment, ammunition and hearing and eye protection will be provided free of charge, if needed, at the five ranges listed below (during event hours only). If they prefer, shooters are welcome to bring their own equipment.
2019 Free Range Days
August 3: Cahaba River WMA Shooting Range
August 10: Barbour WMA Shooting Range; Etowah Public Shooting Range
August 17: Upper Delta WMA Shooting Range; Swan Creek WMA Shooting Range
License and permit requirements will remain in effect for all other ADCNR public shooting ranges.
ADCNR’s public shooting ranges provide a comfortable, safe place to shoot firearms or practice archery. For more information including directions, visit www.outdooralabama.com/activities/shooting-ranges.
For more information about Free Range Days, contact WFF Hunter Education Coordinator Marisa Futral at 334-242-3620 or email Marisa.Futral@dcnr.alabama.gov.