After a really strong second quarter, Reeltown’s girls basketball seemed to get out of its game plan. Holding a double-digit lead, the Rebels started to slow the pace of Monday night’s game against Tallassee and although that seems like a smart strategy in most cases, it just didn’t work for Reeltown.
Tallassee managed to cut into the deficit and slice it to just six points, forcing Reeltown coach Will Solomon to take a timeout.
“We got out of our game,” Solomon said. “We quit running the floor and I thought we were playing not to lose and we can’t do that. We had to get back to our game, so that’s why I took a timeout. I think they responded well and we got back to what we do best.”
What Solomon said to his girls worked as they took off in the fourth quarter and eventually secured a 50-29 victory.
Although Reeltown turned up the heat in the final frame, Tallassee still felt it could’ve kept the game closer in the end.
“We beat ourselves,” Tiger coach Harold Harris said. “We played a sluggish game Friday then we played another sluggish game (Monday). I feel like Reeltown didn’t beat us; we beat ourselves.”
But regardless of the fatigue Tallassee (3-16) showed late in the game, the Rebels (8-4) certainly did some things right to hold the Tigers to just one field goal in the entire fourth quarter. After scoring just one layup of their own in the third, the Rebels came out with a vengeance in the final frame and immediately pushed their lead back out to double figures with buckets from Makayla Langston and Taniya Haynes.
Tallassee finally got a field goal with 3:40 remaining as a layup from Sinclair Cole cut the Reeltown lead to 39-29, but from there, the Tigers didn’t score again. Reeltown was helped along by triples from Kenzie Hornsby and Demetria Brown and a classic 3-point play by Langston to put the game away.
“I think it was really important in such a big atmosphere that we were able to make adjustments,” Solomon said. “I tell them all the time, ‘We play the game on the court.’ It’s really good for us to get in the atmosphere and I was really pleased with the way we handled it.”
Both teams got individual bursts in the first half to keep the game close. Reeltown got a spark off the bench from Yonna Kimble, who had six points in the first quarter. Kimble also contributed eight rebounds.
“I talked to them before the game about how we have to be 15 out of 15,” Solomon said. “We have 15 players and it takes all 15 of us. Yonna has really worked hard since the beginning of the season to develop and I think all of our girls have. The deeper we can get and the more girls we can get out on that floor, the better we’re going to be. I’ve been very pleased with Yonna.”
Tallassee got a response in the form of Jy McKinnon in the second quarter. She went off, scoring six of Tallassee’s first seven points in the second frame, and she hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Tigers within one point. She finished with 16 points and five rebounds.
Heading down the stretch, Tallassee will be looking for more consistency.
“They played well; it’s just up and down,” Harris said. “I can just never get them up all at the same time.”
As for the Rebels, they’ll continue to work on their defense and transitions as the area tournament is right around the corner.
“We really pride ourselves on playing really good defense,” Solomon said. “We had a couple miscommunications there when we changed defenses and that resulted in a couple layups. Tallassee did a really good job of trying to attack every defense we threw out. I thought that was good for us because our girls realized that and we made adjustments.”