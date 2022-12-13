Ashley Flurry v Coosa
Buy Now

Ashley Flurry stares down the Coosa defense as she takes the ball up court. Reeltown, AL., Dec. 12, 2022.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Behind 21 points from Yonna Kimble and a 16-point fourth quarter outing, the Reeltown Lady Rebels defeated Central Coosa 42-27 on Monday.

Delayna Tapley v Coosa
Buy Now

Delayna Tapley attempts a three pointer in the fourth quarter against Coosa. Reeltown, AL., Dec. 12, 2022.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you