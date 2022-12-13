Behind 21 points from Yonna Kimble and a 16-point fourth quarter outing, the Reeltown Lady Rebels defeated Central Coosa 42-27 on Monday.
After going into half up just 18-16, Reeltown outscored Coosa 24-11 in the second half to pull away towards a victory.
“I think the difference was in the second half, we relaxed,” said head coach Will Solomon. “We quit trying to force the ball.”
Monday night’s game was all about who could make their shots fall consistently, as both teams struggled to score for much of the contest.
Coosa got out to a 4-0 lead early, then fell down 8-4, before rallying to take a 10-9 lead into the second quarter.
By halftime, both teams had hardly increased their scores, with Reeltown’s lead at just two points.
Out of the stoppage, Coosa hit back-to-back long balls to retake the lead at 22-20. However, in the fourth quarter, Reeltown put the game away.
Kimble dominated down low in the final frame, helping Reeltown to its 35 total rebounds on the night. She also connected on her shots from the free throw line, providing her team with quick and easy points.
From downtown, Delayna Tapley connected on two back-to-back triples to give Reeltown a nice cushion after stops on the other end.
“We played as a team,” Solomon said. “Everybody knew their role and they contributed. “We had a lot of players contributing in different ways. We have to know who to get the ball to when they have the hot hand.”
Defensively, Kimble and company dominated the Coosa offensive effort, only allowing two points in the game’s final frame.
On the night, Kimble collected three blocks and the team forced Coosa into plenty of turnovers. Crystal Smith led the team in steals with four, while Tapley had three and Ashley Flurry added two.
In the first half for Reeltown, the Lady Rebels turned the ball over 14 times. In the second, Reeltown limited that to just seven.
“When you take care of the ball, you have a better chance of getting a good shot,” Solomon said. “I think that is what we did in the second half, we took care of the basketball.”
Even in a bit of an ugly, gutted out win, Solomon said his team got better from it. Every time he sees his girls take the court, he wants to see improvement even if it is in just one area.
“You can’t get it all at one time, but you can get a little bit better every game,” Solomon said. “The thing I was really proud of was that we really played together.”
Reeltown next has a Tuesday date with Booker T. Washington before traveling to Childersburg on Friday.