Dadeville’s regency over AHSAA Class 3A Area 7 continues.
The Tigers utilized a swift third quarter run and the play of area tournament MVP Jordan Rambo to catapult themselves to a fourth consecutive area title on their home floor against Reeltown Wednesday, defeating the Rebels 50-34.
“It’s tough [to stay on top],” Dadeville coach Jesse Foster said. “We tell them all the time, just keep working, keep working, keep working. We’re lucky to have won four in-a-row.”
Dadeville is now on an 11-game winning streak this season and holds a 20-game winning streak in area contests dating back to 2019, according to Maxpreps.
Rambo tallied a double-figure point total and made his presence felt on the glass all evening, recording three of his buckets on offensive rebounds he put back.
He also had one of the flashier assists in a game chock-full of them, saving a ball heading for the baseline and lasering it to Dadeville guard Daquan Doss for a floater.
“I made a couple 3s, whenever I was open they kicked it to me,” Rambo said. “But really I was just seeing the floor, kicking the ball out and finding my teammates that were open.”
Forward Marcus Haynes finished as the scoring leader for Reeltown.
With the Tigers ahead just 26-21 in the third quarter, guard Antojuan Woody followed up Rambo’s dime with a seed of his own, splitting two defenders with a bounce pass in transition to find Rambo under the rim for an easy layup.
Rambo recorded another of his putbacks a few possessions later before Doss knocked down a 3-pointer and Rambo stuck yet another miss from a teammate into the netting to close an 11-2 Dadeville run. The team closed the period with a 37-23 lead.
“We told them at halftime, we’re going to play them man-to-man, full-court press, and they’ll start to wear down, turn the ball over, miss some shots,” Foster said. “Then in the third quarter we started hitting some shots that we weren’t in the first half.”
A triple from guard Finn Henderson and a putback from forward Gabe Bryant brought the Rebels back within single digits early in the fourth quarter, but a 7-0 dash from Dadeville including another Doss make from range put the lead at an insurmountable 46-30.
Guard Philstavious Dowdell helped polish off the Tigers’ final surge with a bullet in transition to Woody, adding to the squad’s massive assist total.
“We were really just trying to make plays, moving around, cutting, getting open,” Rambo said of his team’s passing.
Now the playoffs begin for Dadeville, starting with a sub-regional home game against the loser of Montgomery Catholic and Montgomery Academy, who will play for the Class 3A Area 6 Championship Friday.
The team’s seen the state elite eight a few times in recent years and is hoping to make some more noise this time around.
“We’ve got to be better in the postseason,” Foster said. “In the first half we had a few too many turnovers, we need to take care of the ball a little more. We’re playing pretty good defense. We’ve done won 11 in-a-row, so we’ve been playing pretty good lately. We’ve just got to be a little more efficient on offense.”