The phrase “forward thinking” could be taking on a new meaning for Reeltown girls basketball this season.
Sure, the Rebels may be thinking ahead, but really Reeltown is weighing the benefits of its arsenal of players at the forward position, with its top three scorers and rebounders returning from last year’s squad, all of them in the frontcourt.
Chief among the bigger bodies down low is junior Yonna Kimble.
Kimble came within a basket and two boards of averaging a double-double in 2020-21, with 8.7 points and an even eight rebounds per game. She’s one of two 5-foot-11 towers opponents will have to contend with at the rim.
The other Eiffel-esque interior presence for the Rebels is junior forward Dasia Keith, who finished third to Kimble in points and second in rebounds last year with 7.9 and seven per game, respectively. She can swing out to play guard when needed as well.
“Yonna and Dasia really came on strong at the end of last year and not only provided a good bit of offense for us, but played really well on defense,” Reeltown coach Will Solomon said. “We’re looking for those two to really step up and be leaders for us this year.”
Not to be discounted is sophomore forward Demetria Brown, who swapped places with Keith to be second in points and third in rebounds for Reeltown in 2020-21.
Of course, forward play means nothing if there’s nobody to distribute the basketball to them. The all-important point guard role will be filled by junior Ashley Flurry, a returning starter. She collected 1.3 assists per game as a sophomore.
With Flurry and the three forwards back as returning starters, Solomon is confident in his offense’s ability to run plays and execute.
“I think we’re very capable of playing the half-court game, but we can run a little too,” Solomon said. “I think the biggest thing is knowing when to run the floor, when we’ve got an opportunity to run the break, and when we need to pull it up and play the half-court game.”
One player that should enjoy an expanded role this season is sophomore guard Leeandra Hooks.
Hooks played only six games in 2020-21, with one rebound and one steal the only stats that went to her credit.
Freshman guard Amelia Nicholas enters this year in a similar situation.
“Leeandra and Amelia will be counted on to play a good bit at the shooting guard position,” Solomon said.
Reeltown’s season moves forward against Central Coosa Nov. 30.