Is Auburn the most fortunate team in the SEC? The country? The world?
Well, if fortune truly did favor the Tigers so indubitably, I would certainly hope their record would be better than 3-2. However, I cannot deny Auburn has definitely been the beneficiary of some strange calls truly befitting the year 2020.
I thought Bo Nix played his best ballgame of the year on Saturday in Oxford. He was in control of the offense for the duration and was very accurate for most of the game. The running game was very effective with Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers. The defense got shredded on the ground, but held the Rebel passing game to its lowest output of the year. They also held Lane Kiffin’s powerful offense well below their scoring average of 36.5 points. The general demeanor of the entire Auburn team was tremendously improved from a week ago in South Carolina. Overall, it was a good team win and something to build on as LSU comes calling this Saturday.
Oh yeah, there was also that little bit of controversy we have now apparently come to expect during every Tiger game. Ole Miss scored to go up 28-27 with 5:43 left to play in the fourth quarter. They executed a pooch kick that landed around the 15-yard line and rolled immediately back into the end zone. Shaun Shivers came up to field the ball, but it rolled past him as he reached down. In real time, it was literally impossible to determine if he touched the ball or not. Once it went past Shivers, he turned around to run after it and stopped once it went into the end zone. The referee immediately blew the play dead as a touchback. An Ole Miss player jumped on the ball in the end zone well after the whistle. Upon further review in super slow motion, the ball clearly nicked the very tip of Shivers’ pinky finger. This is one of those, oddly reoccurring, scenarios where replay isn’t effective. Sure, they could definitively determine the ball touched Shivers, but after the whistle is blown Shivers stops running. He had the most direct route to the ball. According to the rule, all he had to do was gain possession in the end zone for the touchback because he never had possession in play. It’s the same as the backward spike against Arkansas. Once the referee blew the whistle, the Auburn players stopped attempting to recover the ball. You can’t un-blow a whistle like you can’t un-ring a bell. I understand Kiffin’s frustration and I would certainly share it. Unfortunately, loopholes and imperfections exist in every system. Tank Bigsby had a kickoff return for a touchdown called back on a questionable hold that happens every play.
Did pinky-gate cost the Rebels the game? No. The Tigers ran three plays and punted. Ole Miss had the ball at their own 45-yard line with 4:50 to play in the game and the lead. They had a golden opportunity to put the game away by scoring a touchdown and taking time off the clock. Instead, they ran three plays and punted the ball right back. Auburn took advantage of their opportunity by driving the field, scoring a touchdown with a two-point conversion and holding on for dear life. Maybe the Tigers are the most fortunate team in the SEC. It’s about time!
Andy Graham is a weekly columnist for The Outlook.