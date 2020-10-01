Reeltown is adjusting just fine in its new classification of 3A. Even with the gauntlet that has been Region 4, Rebel coach Matt Johnson has continued to push his team forward and find a way — “the Rebel way,” as he calls it.
This week, Reeltown (3-2, 1-1) is coming off of a bye week, giving it extra time to prepare for Trinity (4-1, 3-0). The Wildcats are also coming off a bye week, giving first-year Trinity coach Granger Shook extra time to get his team prepared for Johnson’s gritty Rebels.
Both coaches have championship aspirations for their program, as both were on championship teams and played key roles for their teams in doing so.
For Johnson, shaking Shook’s hand at the end of the game may be like looking in the mirror at a younger version of himself. Johnson played inside linebacker for the Rebels on the 2001 championship team for the Rebels, one of their three in school history. Shook did the same for his school just a couple years later, playing inside linebacker as well on Trinity’s 2003 championship team, the only in Wildcat history.
The showdown on the field is going to be as special as the stories behind these coaches. Johnson’s offense is methodical and patient, using the running game to set up play action passes for the Rebels, and they aren't afraid to go deep and take some chances, averaging 26 points per game. On the other hand, Shook’s defense took a page or two out of his book, allowing only six points per game this season, even with a 13-3 loss to Montgomery Academy.
The X-factor in this game is going to be Trinity’s offense against the Rebels’ defense. The Rebels have struggled a bit on defense this season compared to other years under Johnson, so the playmakers for Reeltown will need to force a turnover or two to allow Johnson and the offense to play ahead and with a short field.