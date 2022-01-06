A former Central Coosa basketball standout will get a shot to play at the next level.
Quin Brooks, who graduated from Coosa in 2021, announced his commitment to Bevill State Community College Thursday.
“Just the beginning,” Brooks said in his announcement on Facebook.
Brooks enjoyed quite the career with the Cougars.
Easily the biggest highlight for him was scoring the game-winning basket for Coosa’s 2019 state championship against Sacred Heart as a sophomore, the first time since 2004 that the team won it all.
His role within the team only expanded from there, and by his senior year he was the Cougars’ top scorer and rebounder, leading them to an area title.
Following his days at Coosa Brooks signed to play at Tennessee Valley Prep, a “second chance” prep academy for student athletes that didn’t get a scholarship shot out of high school.
It appears Brooks has played well enough in his freshman season with the Defenders to earn that shot. After spending time getting to know Bevill State’s program, Brooks said he knew it was where he wanted to be.
“I think Bevill State was the choice for me because I like the coaching staff and I fit in very well with their system,” Brooks said. “It just felt like I belonged there.”
The Bears have posted a 3-8 record to this point in the 2021-22 season. They could use Brooks’ interior presence as they have no players in the top 15 in the Alabama Community College Conference for rebounds per game and only one in the top 30.