Kendall Graveman provided the Houston Astros with two critical relief innings on the mound in Game 5 of the 2021 World Series, but it wasn’t with his arm that he made history Sunday.
It was with his bat. Even if he didn’t use it. And even if the bat wasn’t technically his.
Graveman, who’s seen the plate a grand total of six times in his major league career, was called upon to hit after pitching a shutout inning in the contest. Houston held a 9-5 lead in the top of the ninth inning and didn’t want to spend an extra arm when Graveman could simply close out the ninth.
“He said before he went on deck he had like six or seven coaches telling him, ‘Do not swing the bat,’” Gary Graveman, Kendall Graveman’s father, said with a laugh. “He used (Astros third baseman) Alex Bregman’s bat, borrowed somebody else’s helmet and elbow pad. He might be part of a trivia question some day.”
And swing Graveman didn’t. He took six pitches, three of which were strikes, returned to the dugout and came back out to close a Game 5 win for the Astros that sent the series back to Houston with the Braves still ahead 3-2.
With a universal designated hitter likely to be implemented in the MLB starting next season, it could have been the last time a full-time pitcher records a plate appearance in the league. Both teams will use a DH in Game 6, and should it be played, Game 7.
It’s one of the wilder moments of what’s been a mystical first World Series appearance for Kendall Graveman and his family.
“It’s been kind of surreal,” Gary Graveman said. “It’s hard to believe that Kendall gets an opportunity to play in the World Series. We’re humbled, and thankful that Kendall’s gonna be a part of this.”
The Outlook profiled the Alexander City native in July. One week after that story, Kendall Graveman became the newest pitcher to join Houston as a trade-deadline acquisition to bolster bullpen depth.
“He told me that when he went into the locker room at Houston, a lot of them came over and hugged him,” the elder Graveman said. “Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, they were really welcoming and were telling Kendall, ‘We’re so glad you’re over here so we don’t have to face you anymore.’”
Manager Dusty Baker, a fan of southern cooking, even gave Kendall Graveman a frequent taste of home by bringing in dishes such as fried chicken, collard greens and okra. The two have been close since Kendall joined, Gary Graveman said.
Kendall continued his dominant season as a reliever after joining the Astros, finishing the year with a 1.77 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched.
That roll hasn’t stopped in the postseason.
Through nine appearances and 11 total innings, Graveman has allowed just two runs on the sport’s biggest possible stages, fanning 11 hitters. He added a critical win to his ledger in the ALCS after tossing two shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 as the Astros evened that series at 2-2. He’d add a hold in Game 6 to help clinch the series victory, his second of the ALCS.
With that, Graveman had made it to the pinnacle of his profession. There is no grander a concourse to arrive at as a baseball player.
His agent advised him to take it all in, because some athletes regret not taking a step back to appreciate where they are, Gary Graveman said. It’s helped Kendall deal with the pressure too, he added.
“It’s easier said than done, but you try not to put a lot of pressure on yourself and just enjoy the experience. Kendall dropped us off at the hotel before the first game of the series and he said, ‘Listen, I want y’all to enjoy this experience here. Don’t be stressed out. Everything is gonna be okay.’ He’s kind of calming us down, and it made me feel good that he’s approaching it that way.”
The Astros have already used Kendall Graveman three times in their battle with the Atlanta Braves, who the Graveman family grew up rooting for.
After throwing 37 pitches in Game 5 it’s unlikely he sees action in Tuesday’s Game 6, but you never can tell with baseball, Gary Graveman said. The team got an off day to rest Monday.
“Having some playoff experience too, which is stressful, helped him.”
Houston and Atlanta play Game 6 at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday in Minute Maid Park. Gary and his wife Sharon Graveman, Kendall’s mother, will be in attendance.