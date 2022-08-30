Lucan Yates, 2020 graduate of Benjamin Russell, is off to the best start of his career through two games with the Truett McConnell University Bears soccer team.
Through two games this season, Yates has a goal and an assist as a starter.
Truett McConnell University is a private Baptist university in Cleveland, Ga., competing in the NAIA Appalachian league. So far, the Bears are 1-1, with Yates helping lead his team to a 12-1 opening victory over Toccoa Falls College.
In his team’s victory over Toccoa Falls, Yates was third on the team in shots with six and tied for second on the team for shots on goal with three.
In only 95 minutes of play, Yates has matched his career assist total and has reached the halfway mark in goals for the previous two seasons.
Yates has been a midfielder for Truett McConnell for the previous three seasons, appearing in 30 games and starting in 25. Yates has five career goals and two career assists, with a .513 shots on goal percentage.
Truett McConnell’s most recent scheduled game against Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Fla. was canceled. Next up for the Bears is a match at SCAD-Savannah on Labor Day.
