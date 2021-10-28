Perhaps the greatest punter ever produced by the Benjamin Russell football program will receive some high honors this weekend.
Richie Rhodes, who played for the Wildcats from 1997 through 2000, has been selected for induction into the Jacksonville State University Athletics Hall of Fame.
“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame for JSU is incredibly humbling. It is an absolute great honor to be part of a group of exceptional athletes from years past,” Rhodes said. “Never in a million years would I have guessed this would have happened, especially just being a punter.”
Rhodes set more records than an automatic turntable in his time punting for the Gamecocks.
His career average of 42.64 yards per punt still stands as the best mark in Jacksonville State history. As a freshman in 2001, he averaged 45.69 yards, which remains the best in a single season.
The longest punt of his career, a 74-yard boot against Troy State in 2001, set a school record that stood until 2006.
For his efforts he became the school’s first three-time All-American, earning that honor each year from 2001 to 2003. He stands as the only Jacksonville State punter ever to average at least 40 yards in four consecutive seasons. In 2002, 15 of his punts pinned opposing teams inside their own 20-yard-line.
Rhodes’ special teams prowess helped the Gamecocks capture conference titles in 2003 and 2004, the only two years they were in a conference while he played.
“He could nail other teams at the end, he put the nail in the coffin,” Rick Rhodes, Richie’s father, said. “A lot of times they couldn’t even catch the ball.”
Richie Rhodes added that he has a great many people to thank for his success.
“Steve Haynes, who helped me get started in punting in the 9th grade at BRHS,” Rhodes said. “Rex Keeling, who volunteered his time to help perfect my technique while at JSU. My parents, Rick and Jalene Rhodes, who taught me to always strive to do my best and to get better at something every day. Most importantly, I give all thanks and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who makes all things possible.”
Rhodes will stand as the lone football player inducted in this year’s four-member Jacksonville State Hall of Fame class. He’s the only punter ever to be enshrined.