When Benjamin Russell football player Weston Blake awoke Sunday morning, it was to hard chunks of hail falling all around his home in Parrish Hills. Because he never heard a tree fall, Blake was shocked when the storm cleared and he and his family went out to the garage to assess the damage.
“We just saw all these trees knocked over,” Blake said. “We got three big ole trees in our roof and multiple trees down in our backyard and on our back porch. It destroyed our little shed. We still don’t have power (as of Wednesday afternoon).”
Luck is hard to come by in such an unlucky situation — some places in and around Alexander City were left untouched by the straight-line winds while other homes, like Blake’s, were left devastated. But Blake did find some luck as his Benjamin Russell family decided to come to the rescue.
Wildcat coach Kevin Smith was out driving Monday morning just 24 hours after the storm and saw the damage to Blake’s home.
“I rode by Scott Blake’s house; he’s a former Quarterback Club president and Weston, of course, plays for us, and I just called him,” Smith said. “It was nothing more than to see if I could come over and do something.”
Smith went home and grabbed his chainsaw and his son, Benjamin Russell quarterback Carter Smith. But before the pair headed back to the Blake home, Smith decided to put a call out to the rest of his players. He sent a group message to his entire team.
“Within minutes, we had about 10 guys right off the bat say they would like to come out and help out,” Smith said. “We’re all still trying to be careful about getting too close and following social distancing, but in a situation like that, we’re going to help someone who really needs it. We met at a place that was open and took several different cars and went over there; they just jumped out and went to work.”
Members of the Wildcat coaching staff were also there with their chainsaws cutting down trees and Smith said the players formed basically an assembly line, tossing wood down to each other to get it out of the way.
“They were strong for a good three hours,” Smith said. “We just did what we could. It was really more about the community than it was anything else. It just shows how selfless they are. I’m sure part of it was wanting to get out and move around, but the thing that was good about it was how quickly they responded. It’s not like there was any peer pressure because they were all in different places.”
Carter Smith said, “It shows really good teamwork and helping another player out. But it was just more so for helping the community. Some of the other football players got hit too and they know it’s a struggle, so they came out there and helped. So it was more about the community and getting everybody back in shape.”
Elijah Spivey was one of several players who came out to help Blake and his neighbors and Spivey said although it wasn’t a great occasion, it was nice to be around his teammates again.
“It was actually fun because we missed each other a lot,” Spivey said. “We just joked around while we were helping out. It just shows that we’re not just focused on football but that we want to help the community and show other people that we care about them as much as they care about us.”
Carter Smith echoed those sentiments.
“I always love getting together with the boys and getting together with my teammates,” he said. “It’s always fun to be around them and even better to be around them when we’re helping out for a good cause.”
Plus, it let Blake know he has an army around him to help even in the worst of times.
“That was the first time I’ve seen them since school’s been out, so it was great,” Blake said. “It was a big help. We would honestly still be working on it right now without them.”