Football — and other athletic competition — is still on the docket as scheduled for teams within the Tallapoosa County Schools system.
The Tallapoosa County Board of Education voted this morning to delay the start of school by 10 days for a start date of Aug. 31. However, athletic competition for the county schools will not be affected.
"Things could change but as of right now we are rolling with it," superintendent Joe Windle said. "We plan to play on Thursday, Aug. 20 when Reeltown visits Tallassee and that Friday with all of our other teams. Players are chomping at the bit and parents are excited for football, so we are going through with it."
Windle also gave some guidance for fans.
"There will also be no restrictions on attendance but masks will be required to get in," Windle said.
Reeltown's first game will be at J.E. "Hot" O'Brien Stadium in Tallassee and Tallassee City Schools announced last week it will limit attendance to that game.
Tickets on sale for Reeltown vs. Tallassee game
Ticket sales will be limited to 2,200. Reeltown has received its 1,100 as of Tuesday afternoon. Ticket prices are $8.
Now through Friday, tickets will be sold to all participating student-athletes. Each band member, cheerleader and football player will have the opportunity to purchase a maximum of four tickets during those dates. Band members will need to purchase their tickets from Mrs. Baker at the high school office; cheerleaders will purchase their tickets from Mrs. Coan; and football players will purchase their tickets from football coach Matt Johnson.
Beginning on Aug. 10, the remainder of the tickets will be available for purchase by the general public at the high school office from Baker between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tickets will be sold during these times only until all tickets have been sold.