Miscellaneous thoughts from the college football weekend…
• We have all made fun of LSU coach Ed Orgeron at some point.
We laugh at his coaching history. We mock his grumbly voice. We call him some sort of purple Cajun swamp monster. But what we really need to do is recognize Coach O has done one heck of a job while in Baton Rouge.
The impressive win at Texas last Saturday should begin to garner him more respect as a coach. I mean, just because we still can’t understand him doesn’t mean he isn’t doing a great job.
• Do you need another reason to not use conference championships automatic qualifiers to make the College Football Playoff?
What if — and I know this seems bananas right now but hear me out — Tennessee somehow, someway won the SEC East and, eventually, the SEC crown? There’s absolutely no way the Vols (who are 0-2 with home losses to Georgia State and BYU now) should even be considered for the playoffs. But if orange lightning struck just the right way under an “auto-qualifier” rule, Tennessee would be in.
Of course, it’s all a moot point as there is no way on Earth Tennessee will win the league, but just food for thought.
• The SEC schedulers should send an apology letter to CBS for practically forcing the network to show the ’Bama game against South Carolina. Every other SEC game is a literal dud, so the Tide versus Gamecocks was the only option.
Considering South Carolina is going to be starting a true freshman quarterback, this game will most likely be a blowout as well.
• Quarterback Kellen Mond didn’t look all too much improved from last year Saturday. Heck, he didn’t even lead his Texas A&M squad to a touchdown until the final seconds of the game against Clemson. But I still think the Aggies have the horses to hang with the SEC’s elite.
Losing at Clemson is no shameful scar.
• After two weeks of play, there is still no doubt in my mind the best player in the country is not a quarterback; it’s is Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy who routinely makes defensive backs look like newborn giraffes as they stumble helplessly trying to tackle him.
• Auburn coach Gus Malzahn certainly took a chance by hiring defensive coordinator Kevin Steele a few years ago. It was not a celebrated hire by any stretch. But Steele has more than repaid Malzahn because without Steele’s stifling defenses over that period, Auburn would have no fewer than five more losses during that stretch.
AU’s defense has lived up to the billing in 2019 while the offense has continued to be erratic despite Malzahn’s handling the play-calling.
• I picked Michigan to be in the College Football Playoff at season’s end. I am not sure if that means I am on too many drugs or I should start taking drugs. Regardless, a mind-numbingly dumb prediction like that requires some sort of drug-related therapy.
• There are many ways to rank a top 25. You can base it on the current season’s performances, the eye test or your expectations. Therefore, I get why Clemson is No. 1 and Alabama is No. 2 right now. These two unquestionably have the talent and recent history of success.
But, if I were truly ranking based on merit after these first two weeks, my top 5 would look like this: No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Oklahoma.