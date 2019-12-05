Soak it all in. Enjoy the experience. Live within the hype.
But don’t let it derail you.
That was the message for Reeltown’s football team during its last practice at Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium on Wednesday evening ahead of the AHSAA Class 2A Championship on Friday.
“We are feeling good and we are soaking it all in but we gotta play,” Reeltown sophomore Scooter Brooks said. “We gotta keep the main thing the main thing.”
There is plenty of hype to go around, which is expected and deserved for any team heading to the state championship.
“This is something you dream of since you were little,” Rebel senior Eric Shaw said. “Everybody wants to make it to the state championship and to finally be here, it’s crazy. It’s great because that’s all we’ve been talking about all summer and all year — winning the state championship, not just making it to the state championship. To finally be here and in a position to win the state championship, it’s a great feeling.”
The Rebels hosted their final home practice Wednesday and will hit the road to Auburn today following a sendoff at the schools at 1:30 p.m. They’ll take the field at Opelika High School for their last practice later today and will cap off their journey at 3 p.m. Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
All week and throughout the postseason, eyes have been on the Reeltown community and the boys in blue and white representing the Rebels. But Reeltown coach Matt Johnson just doesn’t want any excuses — no getting caught up in the excitement or being out of routine.
“I don’t mean to not think about it because it’s there,” Johnson said. “And they deserve to have that feeling and to be fired up and hyped up and enjoy every bit of it. But my message is don’t let that replace what our main focus is.”
But what Johnson has been impressed by is although the Rebels are clearly excited about going to state, their mentalities and their work ethics haven’t changed throughout this week of practice.
“I’ve been extremely proud of how they’ve dealt with it and I will be very surprised if anything gets in their way,” Johnson said. “This is a special group. I’m trying to get onto them to make them understand how important this is and they’re just, ‘Yes sir, yes sir.’ You can just tell. Their body language, how they’ve approached practice, how they’ve responded to me and the coaches, they’re focused.”
The Rebels have one job to do in Auburn, and that’s to try to beat Fyffe. It’s not going to be an easy task as the Red Devils are the 24-point favorite, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. But Reeltown is going to continue to play its style of football and it doesn’t plan to let any opponent dictate how it plays.
There were obviously some tweaks made to adjust to what the Rebel coaching staff expects to see from Fyffe, but Reeltown isn’t changing much.
“Obviously Fyffe is a great team, but our coaches have done a great job of putting together a great game plan,” Reeltown linebacker Logan Hunt said. “It’s our job to go out and execute it. We just have to play fast and physical and try to control the game.”
Fyffe’s defense is probably the scariest part as it’s giving up an average of a mere 2.6 points per game. But the Rebel offense is so well-rounded, the Red Devils aren’t going to be able to focus on just one player. Cameron Faison and Tre Tre Hughley are both threatening on the ground and Division-I bound Shaw is obviously a huge weapon through the air, but there’s several other important offensive guys Fyffe is going to have to key in on.
“That’s so important,” said Brooks, who has contributed several touchdowns on the ground this season. “We have speed all around and we have guys that contribute everywhere. With our offensive line and our (skill players), everybody knows what we have to do to get the job done.”
It’s going to take a lot to bring down Fyffe, which is the defending state champion and has won 29 games in a row. But Shaw put it most simply.
“Heart,” is what he said it’s going to take to beat the Red Devils.
“Heart, fight, dedication, we gotta have all that,” Shaw said. “They are a power team. They’re a physical team. So we have to outphysical them and I know we can do that. I’m real confident. I know we can get that ‘W.’”