The Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) announced the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event at Lake Martin has been shifted and will now begin competition today, according to a release from FLW on Tuesday. The event, which is hosted by the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, was originally scheduled to start Thursday but moved due to growing concerns of the new coronavirus.
“This decision is based on a desire to allow pros, who began practicing for the tournament March 15, to safely complete the event and return home as quickly as possible amid evolving COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control,” the release stated. “By its nature, the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit allows for social distancing as anglers compete widely dispersed on thousands of acres of water.”
FLW asks fans to skip the daily weigh-ins and watch on-the-water broadcasts on the FLW website and Facebook page. The event will still be four days with the broadcasts taking place on Friday and Saturday, featuring live action from the tournament’s top pros.
The event will proceed without marshals and participation is limited to pros and essential tournament staff only. FLW announced last week the suspension of all public gatherings associated with their events through April 12 in response to the pandemic. Public gatherings include the attendance of fans and non-essential staff at all FLW tournaments, including weigh-ins.
Prior to the tournament, chamber president and CEO Ed Collari remained excited about hosting the event despite the limitations. Collari said hosting these types of tournaments continues to get eyes on Alexander City.
“We’ve had a relationship with (FLW) before because we’ve hosted smaller qualifier tournaments and one- to two-day tournaments,” Collari said. “We’ve already hosted those pretty extensively in the past. With them and some of the other major tournaments we’ve hosted, we’ve seen competitors enjoy our lake and the community it’s in.
“Logistically from our facilities at Wind Creek (State Park) and (Central Alabama Community College), our reputation for hosting tournaments continues to get better and better and we’re continuing to draw more interest.”
The full field of anglers compete in the two-day opening round today and Thursday. The top 30 pros based on their two-day accumulated weight advance to Friday.
Only the top 10 pros continue competition Saturday, with the winner determined by the heaviest accumulated weight from the four days of competition.
Television coverage of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit at Lake Martin will premiere this year. The 2020 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit will have 156 two-hour airings on network television, including 26 consecutive weeks of Friday night primetime airing on Outdoor Channel and 130 airings on Sportsman Channel for a total of 312 hours of Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit programming.
Throughout the season, anglers are also vying for valuable points in hopes of qualifying for the 2020 FLW Title, the Pro Circuit Championship. The 2020 FLW Title will be on the St. Lawrence River in Massena, New York, from Aug. 8-13.