After pining longingly all summer for football to return, what were we treated to? A Florida-Miami game that had enough bad plays to discredit Broadway.
The players looked lost, the game plans were shaky and the overall performance had us all wondering if maybe the offseason wasn’t all that bad after all. I mean, the Popeye’s v. Chick-fil-A battle was much more competitive last week.
A lot can happen between now and early January, but if Florida winds up the No. 8-ranked team in the country (as it was when that game kicked off), I will wear a turnover chain to church the next Sunday.
Speaking of the Miami turnover chain, how irritating was that thing? In theory, it sounds cool and a good way to appeal to young recruits. In practice — especially when your program’s ceiling is a middle-tier bowl game — it is just sad.
You know what would be better than being given gaudy costume jewelry for simply landing on a fumble? Winning a game.
Back to the Gators, how cocky did quarterback Felipe Franks come off? You’d think the formerly heralded quarterback would have matured over the summer, but his actions on the field didn’t support that thinking.
As if his Run DMC-esque pose after a short touchdown run wasn’t enough, he actually punted the football into the stands after Florida survived the sloppy contest.
By the way, Miami was unranked. So, what will Franks do if the Gators actually beat a top team, you ask? Unless he vastly improves very quickly, we may never find out.
To appreciate the talent the AHSAA cranks out each year in football, all you had to do was noticed that three of the Gators’ top players — LaMichael Perine, Jeremiah Moon and Kadarius Toney — were all from Alabama high schools.
On the subject of top AHSAA players headed out of state, Central Phenix City has another wideout headed to Clemson in EJ Williams. Alabama and Auburn both wanted him, but Clemson already has former Red Devil Justyn Ross and that fact had to help.
Here’s an extra thought beyond high school and college football: Andrew Luck’s retirement from football shocked the sporting world.
But, upon reflection, it makes total sense. The guy has plenty of money, a degree from Stanford, a baby on the way and a body so battered it could be mistaken for tempura.
Most fans may hate the move, but at only 29 years old, Luck may have outwitted the system.