The first week of contact practice is almost wrapped up. Teams are finally being able to physically install plays and concepts they have been drilling on paper all summer.
Local schools have less than two weeks to prepare for their first games and all of them have put in the work in the summer heat to make sure they are gameday ready.
Dadeville
Most schools open up practice with a special teams period to get the team loose and ready to go. Dadeville was no different.
Kicker Wardrellis Cox got things warmed up for the Tigers on Monday and showed why he is one of the best in the state.
Cox was selected last year to the 3A All-State first team, along with the All-Outlook first team, and it is clear to see why. The senior has a boot.
In his junior year, Cox averaged over 40 yards per punt last year and will look to continue his junior year success in the upcoming season.
Cox will also handle kicking duties for the Tigers. He looks to be a capable kicker, employing a straight away kicking strategy. He may be a more technically sound punter, but his kicks have some juice behind them. He nailed a few from over 30 yards out.
Head coach Roger McDonald stressed in his Monday practice the importance of special teams and Cox will be a huge part of that group.
Dadeville’s offensive and defensive schemes will look just about the same in McDonald’s third year with the team. He likes to hit and be physical, and his team looks the part.
The whole practice, Tigers were bumping and thudding and making contact.
Linebacker Avontae Wilson looks impressive, to no one’s surprise. He was able to handle every tackling and hitting drill thrown in front of him.
Defensive end Carter Williams is absolutely massive. Williams is all of 6-4 and a slender 180-ish pounds. He moves extremely quickly off the edge. Having guys like Wilson and Williams on both defense and offense is going to be a nightmare for opposing teams this season.
Horseshoe Bend
Horseshoe Bend had a lot of seniors that paved the way for the Generals last season, including running back Gavin Brazell. Brazell was All-Outlook First Team last year, and his production needed to be replaced heading into 2022. However, it looks like the Generals have found their guy.
Freshman Braxton Wilson got most of the first team reps and he looks really sound. Wilson is quick and already looks to have a strong handle on the game. He will most likely be the number one back for the Generals, and he is used in all sorts of schemes, including being the first back in Horseshoe Bend’s three back sets.
Every coach on Horseshoe Bend’s staff echoed the sentiment that Wilson is going to be a big playmaker this year.
As for who will be getting the ball to Wilson, junior James Smith should be the starter.
Smith has a good arm and is another player with a firm grasp on the offense. He was able to move players around and command his team, which is especially impressive considering he did not play football last season, after transferring into Horseshoe Bend in the middle of the year.
Smith and Wilson may be young in terms of experience, but they seem to be more than capable of leading their team on offense.
A player to watch for the Generals should be senior Jacob Turner.
Turner is another physically gifted athlete, standing at 6-4 and 225 pounds. He plays both defensive end and tight end and could very well look to be the best defensive player on the Generals team. He is quite lanky and uses that to get around tackles. His production levels should be fun to watch.
Reeltown
The Rebels are another team that started their day with kicking drills. Reeltown employs plenty of different kicking personnel, all of which use an old school kicking shoe.
If you have never had a close up look, Reeltown’s kickers use a kicking shoe that more resembles a loafer than something an athlete would wear. Kickers for Reeltown kick straight away, so using a shoe with a design for impact on the toe helps to get the ball up and out. Instead of using the side of the foot, kickers will kick with the tip of their foot for a line drive.
While not the most important part of Reeltown’s football team, special teams are important and having a reliable kicking game could make or break a season.
Defensively, Reeltown is still using a 3-4 set. With a 3-4, the nose guard position over the center and the offensive guards is extremely important to clog up the middle lanes.
As for who was getting run in at the position, junior Zack Riley got a lot of first team reps.
Riley is a big guy in the middle, at 5-10, 265 pounds. He looks to be fairly comfortable taking on double teams and keeping two lineman in front of him at all times. With a runstuffer like that up front, the ball-hawking secondary for Reeltown was able to snag a ton of interceptions off of the second team offense. Senior Logan Dillard and sophomore Bowman Brumbeloe also got reps at nose.
Central Coosa
First year head coach Shundell Russaw is getting his team right, no matter what it takes.
Coosa may not be the biggest team in the area, but Russaw is making every player count.
On offense, Coosa ran a lot of motion and sweeping plays. Junior Elijah Richardson got a handful of jet-sweep plays and was able to turn the corner with tremendous speed.
Richardson is more known for his defense, earning a All-Outlook first team nod at defensive back last season. He is not terribly thick, but finds his way to the ball using his speed. Richardson had eight picks last year, and as the senior leader on the Coosa defense, he should find himself with similar numbers this year.
Coosa’s quarterbacking duties will be handled by junior left-hander Majavious Culpepper. Culpepper knows his playbook backwards and forwards, and has the ability to get his team behind him. He also took some snaps at running back, getting handoffs from the backup quarterbacks. A two quarterback set for Coosa could be a very interesting wrinkle for a trick play or two.
Culpepper is the returning starter at quarterback, and can pretty much play any position. He has played wide receiver, defensive back, quarterback and running back. With Coosa’s limited roster, Richardson and Culpeper could see a lot of the load on their shoulders.
Benjamin Russell
Football this year for Benjamin Russell is all about tempo.
With new offensive and defensive coordinators in Greg Crager and Jason Simmons respectively, going fast is the priority.
In practice on Thursday, the first team offense ran tempo drills up and down the field. Play calls were shouted in from the side, and quarterback Gabe Benton relayed them to his squad. Every player was equipped with an armband complete with the playlist, which aided in the team’s ability to get up and go.
The goal for the practice was to get plays run in under 10 seconds. The offense was able to do it for the most part. While going with tempo will not be the main form of offense for Benjamin Russell, the team showed it is more than capable of doing so.
Defensively, two big names shined. Defensive backs Ensley Goggins and Ty Williams had an excellent first two plays as their first team defense went up against the first team offense.
Goggins, from his safety spot, was able to read a run to the outside and stay hidden behind his linebackers. As the running back got to the second level, Goggins exploded out of thin air and knocked the back off his feet and into the air. This was the first play of the scrimmage, and certainly set a tone that the defense was not playing around.
The very next play, a defensive lineman was able to get past the offensive line and rushed Benton. Benton rolled right and tossed a ball towards his receiver on the sidelines. Williams easily cut back towards the ball and caught it in his chest and took it to the crib.
Goggins definitely brings the big hit ability, but Williams is better in coverage. They are good friends off the field too, so it almost seems that one is able to know where the other is at all times. Those two should garner a lot of attention this year.
Some shots from Benjamin Russell practice: pic.twitter.com/OG4VivrkxY— Henry Zimmer (@henryzimmer) August 5, 2022