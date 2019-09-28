Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips knew when his squad fell behind by 26 points in the opening frame of Friday’s game it was going to be a long night. But on the other side of the field Loachapoka L.C. Coles has been around long enough to know Horseshoe Bend’s offense could wreak havoc and turn the game around if his Indians didn’t stay alert.
But they did just that and earned a 38-20 victory in non-region action.
“In that first quarter, down 26, we fell behind the eight-ball right there,” Phillips said. “We aren’t really build to score high numbers and when you give up that many points in one quarter especially, it’s tough to get back.”
The Generals (1-5) run the Wishbone and have wingbacks to account for; formations not often seen in this era of fast football.
“They are tough to defend with what they do because all we’ve seen up to this point is spread teams,” Coles said. “It was really tough getting prepared for them this week. Everything (defensively) was adjusted on the fly. We wanted to get them to where they were passing the football; to make them do something they didn’t want to and to make them uncomfortable.”
That’s where the 26-point first period proved to be the determining factor as the Indians (2-4) rallied to claim win No. 2 after dropping four straight.
Aaron Frazier and Markeavious Hutchinson scored in the first period to the Indians ahead of their opponents from New Site. For as successful as Loachapoka was to the start the game, the tenacity of the Generals began to show through in the second quarter.
“I kept telling the, somebody is going to have to step up,” Phillips said.
After a 32-yard run by Chandler McMath moved them inside the opposing 10, Horseshoe Bend put their first points of the night on the board at the 8:38 mark left in the second.
Levi Hadaway took the handoff and followed his blockers into the end zone for the score cutting the margin to 26-6.
That’s where the tally set at intermission, despite both teams forcing turnovers and punts in what amounted to be a very sloppy second period.
“We let up after we scored 26,” said Coles. “We started having turnovers and throwing the ball all over the place and started playing ugly. I guess we’ve never been in this situation before and didn’t know how to handle it.”
Coming out of intermission the Indians struck first scoring on a 13-yard Hutchinson run. After slipping a handful of tackles, Hutchinson powered into the end zone, dragging three General defenders with him.
He struck pay dirt again with seconds left in the third quarter to put the Indians up 38-6.
“I thought we stepped our game and did what we wanted to do the whole game,” said Phillips.
That lit a fire. Led by Hadaway and McMath, Horseshoe Bend rapidly moved the ball from their own 38 to the five. Holt Tidwell took the ball and sprinted into the end zone for the score.
The two-point attempt was a success and Horseshoe Bend trailed 38-14.
HBS added six more in the fourth period to bring the game to the 38-20.
While the Generals offensive campaign isn’t typically one built on high numbers, in the past two weeks they’ve rattled off 50-plus points. That’s not bad for a team that, in the first part of the season, scored one touchdown in four games.