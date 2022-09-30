Braxton Wilson against LaFayette
Buy Now

Freshman Braxton Wilson (14) rushes against LaFayette. Sept. 30, 2022. 

 By Larry Robinson Staff Writer

Despite constant pressure on the Bulldogs’ quarterback, Horseshoe Bend’s offense couldn’t maintain steady drives and gave the Bulldogs multiple scoring chances within the Generals’ 25-yard line, ultimately falling 26-8 to LaFayette.

To reach Larry Robinson, email larry.robinson@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you