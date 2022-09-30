Despite constant pressure on the Bulldogs’ quarterback, Horseshoe Bend’s offense couldn’t maintain steady drives and gave the Bulldogs multiple scoring chances within the Generals’ 25-yard line, ultimately falling 26-8 to LaFayette.
The Generals had to outlast the second half without head coach Jeremy Phillips, who was ejected at the end of the first half after making his opinion known to the referee about a controversial call.
Horseshoe Bend had the ball at the 2-yard line down 12-0 and called its last timeout of the half, rushing the ball, but getting stopped at the line of scrimmage with 14 seconds remaining on the clock.
Generals’ players immediately pounced to get the ball under center and snapped, but the referee grabbed the ball and refused to place it on the ground until the final two seconds of the second quarter faded off of the scoreboard.
Phillips and other General coaches couldn’t believe their eyes as Phillips stomped out to midfield to get in the referee's face, before being ejected by the same referee.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Though the defense was keeping the team in the game, the Generals coughed the ball up twice in the first quarter and gave the Bulldogs a short field for a touchdown score.
After seeing their coach get thrown out in defense of the team, Horseshoe Bend played the second half with a newly lit fire and sustained a 7-minute drive well within the Bulldog’s red zone. But just four downs later, LaFayette had the ball again after a failed 4th-down conversion.
The Generals looked to get the ball back and keep it within a one-score game, but LaFayette faked a punt within their own 10-yard line and busted open for a 93-yard touchdown to separate the score by three possessions.
The Generals’ rushing leader, freshman Braxton Wilson, scored the only points for the offense in the 4th quarter off of a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Horseshoe Bend is within one win of matching last year’s win total, but moved to 2-4 on the season following Friday’s loss. The Generals (2-4) travel to Reeltown (4-1) next week.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.