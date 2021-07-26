Perhaps the biggest athletic star Alexander City has ever produced is giving back to the community once again in 2021.
With COVID-19 making it difficult for former Benjamin Russell and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens to host his usual Alex City vs. Coosa basketball game, he and Alex City resident Orlando Withers have organized an adult coed softball tournament at the Charles E. Bailey Sportsplex for Aug. 7.
“We’re putting together an event just to let everybody have fun, let kids enjoy seeing their parents out there playing, friends and family members playing,” Withers said. “It’s just fun. Nothing serious, just fun.”
Owens will be in attendance for the duration of the event, alongside former Central Coosa star and 10-year NFL linebacker Adalius Thomas.
Cost of attendance is $3 for children 12 and under and $5 for adults. All proceeds will be given to the Alex City School District to help support area education.
Up to 12 teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket for the first Terrell Owens softball tournament trophy and a secret grand prize to be revealed after the winning team’s victory.
The cost to enter is $150 per team. Each team must have at least three women on the field and in the batting order at spots three, six and nine at all times for the coed event.
All batters will start with a 1-1 count and games will last six innings or 70 minutes, whichever is completed first. Teams must provide their own softballs.
“He’s always wanted to give back to the community, and always has,” Withers said of Owens. “It’s just going about it in the right way.”
Withers and Owens have known each other since their childhood in Alex City, their mothers being good friends, Withers said.
The duo have stayed in touch as friends over the years, having grown up in the same neighborhood, and Owens has incited help from Withers to put on events in Alex City and Coosa to benefit the community.
Coronavirus has made their usual basketball game difficult to coordinate because it’s an indoor event, so they decided to put on a softball tournament this year instead.
“We were trying to figure out a way to still raise money to give back,” Withers said. “He suggested a softball tournament, and I said, ‘O.K., let me see what I can come up with.”
Withers and Owens are accepting corporate donations and sponsors for the event as well.
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 7. Teams interested in joining can contact Withers at (256) 786-1434.