In both baseball and softball, it’s hard to argue the most essential positions are the pitcher and the catcher. For Benjamin Russell’s squads, which officially got back to work Monday, they’ll be searching for those two things.
“The biggest thing we’re looking for is consistency at the catching position,” BRHS baseball coach Richy Brooks said. “One of our strong suits, I believe, will be pitching and one of those pitchers can catch but we don’t want him to because it’ll free him up to pitch a whole lot more. Some other guys are trying to do it; we’re just not where we need to be.”
After graduating Wilson Hays, who became a mainstay for the Wildcats behind the plate, Brooks knew he’d be in for a challenge to find a top catcher. So that became his No. 1 mission Monday, which was the first day of official practice for AHSAA teams.
For the softball team, Benjamin Russell returned one of its strongest pitchers in Taylor Harris. Despite being just a sophomore, Harris has been starting at the varsity level for more than two seasons and she’s certainly reliable. However, despite what a lot of coaches do, BRHS coach Jessica Johnson knows it’s not feasible to pitch Harris every single inning.
“It is going to be a learning curve,” Johnson said. “At the high school level, we have four other pitchers that we’re looking at to help complement Tay. It’s really going to be which ones can step up and throw strikes and stay OK mentally. Once we get rolling, we’ll figure that out.”
But before either team can determine who will take over those positions, they have to get their feet wet. Both Benjamin Russell’s baseball and softball teams did that with fundamental work and drills Monday.
The baseball team focused solely on defense. Brooks said because the weather during preseason can be so unpredictable, he wants to use all the time he can on the field because the Wildcats have the luxury of the indoor batting cages.
“We had a nice sunny day for (the first day) and I thought things went well,” Brooks said. “We did all defense; very few people went to hit. We just planned on getting out while we can and we implemented some bunt defense and went over a round of infield and outfield. It was really just a learning day.”
Brooks said he plans to implement more and more defensive schemes as the week goes on as well as putting in some hitting throughout the day. By the end of the week, he hopes to do some intrasquad scrimmaging.
“We really want to get our pitchers a chance to throw,” Brooks said. “We want to see if they can throw some strikes out in the open space because it’s not the same as throwing the bullpen.”
Like the baseball team, Benjamin Russell’s softball team also plans to do some live situational stuff by Friday and they have a little bit more a time clock because the Wildcats play in an umpires clinic Saturday.
Although BRHS returns all but three softball starters, the three who graduated were essential parts of the team and contributed in multiple places. So Johnson has made it clear to her team starting spots are not guaranteed and she’s hoping that’ll breed some good competition within the team.
“We talked to all our older kids about not being complacent and not thinking they have a spot because they had a spot,” Johnson said. “We really talked to them a lot about having to fit each of them together as team. We’re going to take the nine that can hit and put them in the best places, and that may not be where they played in the past or where they think they need to play. It’s going to be about the group as a whole.”
The softball team starts the season Thursday, Feb. 13 at Dadeville while Benjamin Russell will travel to Wetumpka for its opening day Saturday, Feb. 15.