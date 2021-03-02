Each week during the high school spring sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting throughout the week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on alexcityoutlook.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Outlook.
This week’s candidates are:
Harleigh Moss
School: Horseshoe Bend
Last Week: The Generals played one game last week but Harleigh Moss was on it offensively. In four trips to the plate, Moss knocked out two doubles for the programs’ efforts in the 10-7 loss. Moss also finished with an RBI in the game as well.
Brooklyn Bowden
School: Benjamin Russell
Last Week: Benjamin Russell was powered offensively by a number of players but nothing was bigger than Bowden’s 2-run home run to center against Sylacauga. Bowden finished the week 2-for-5 with 3 runs scored, 3RBIs as well for the Wildcats.
Logan Lee
School: Reeltown
Last Week: The Reeltown program hasn’t managed a solid start but Logan Lee was a big driver of the Rebels offense last week. In the loss to Loveless Academy Magnet Program, Lee was 3-for-3 at the plate with one RBI and against Jefferson Davis, Lee was 1-for-3 with another RBI and a walk bringing his weekly total to 3-for-6, 2RBI and a walk.
Player of the Week Poll
The Player of the Week polls this week and we have a poll prepared to vote for who you believe should be featured in this weekends newspaper. Voting closes at 11 a.m. Friday. Get your fingers ready.