Fan vote coach of the year

Every year, The Outlook chooses a Player and Coach of the Year for the football season. This season, we want to hear from you, the fans. Each area team had its fair share of highlights and noteworthy moments, largely made possible by the excellent coaches that lead each program. This week you can vote for your Coach of the Year, and next week you will be able to vote for your Player of the Year.
Smitty Grider, Benjamin Russell
In his first year at the helm, head coach Smitty Grider turned Benjamin Russell 180 degrees. The Wildcats saw their best success since 2018, earning a trip to the first round of the playoffs. Grider led his squad to an 8-3 record overall, staying undefeated at home throughout the year. Both offensively and defensively, Benjamin Russell excelled. Quarterback Gabe Benton passes for the fifth most yards in the state, while the defense held opponents to just under 19 points per contest. The year started great for Grider and company, winning three straight, with a noteworthy victory over Clay Central. The Wildcats finished the regular season winning three straight as well.
Shundell Russaw, Central Coosa
Another first year coach, Shundell Russaw got a late start at Coosa, getting hired just a few weeks before the start of the season. While the year ended with a 1-9 record, the future is bright for the Cougars. From the moment Russaw stepped foot on campus, he instilled a different attitude and commanded a different level of attention. Russaw is certainly building something at Coosa. It will take a while, most rebuilds do. But he has a solid core of returning starters who now know what it takes to play their best level of ball. With a full year of hands-on attention with his players, Coosa is primed for success in Year 2 with Russaw.
Roger McDonald, Dadeville
Overseeing the best regular season in the area, McDonald had quite a year with Dadeville. The Tigers saw themselves to a 9-0 regular season under McDonald, his best yet for Dadeville. His team clinched its first region title in nine years, en route to a first round playoff blowout of Southside Selma. The team had plenty of senior studs, like Jordan Rambo and Avontae Wilson, but also is primed for future success with guys like Brandez Eason. Both sides of the ball were absolutely fierce for the Tigers, with a final scoring margin of 413 points scored to just 102 allowed.
Jeremy Phillips, Horseshoe Bend
In the fourth year under Phillips, the Generals are starting to turn the corner. With a final regular season record of 4-6, the Generals had their best season under Phillips and their best season since 2016. Had one or two calls gone their way, or one or two more plays gone for a yard or two more, the Generals very well could have had six or seven wins. Much like Dadeville, Horseshoe Bend loses a lot of senior production but will return a special player in Braxton Wilson who looks to be the centerpiece for Phillips’ offense, defense and special teams for years to come.
Matt Johnson, Reeltown
Johnson and Reeltown got the furthest of any team this year, reaching the third round of the playoffs. Making it all the way to the third round was the second time the Rebels have done so under Johnson since 2019, when the team made it to State. Arguably, Johnson coached an all-around better team this year than his best team ever. This season, the Rebels went 10-2, losing just one regular season game in Week 1 before winning 10 straight into the playoffs. This year’s squad pitched four shutouts, and scored a school-best 76 points in Week 5, also good for the program’s largest margin of victory.
