Things had been going so well for the area football teams in terms of injuries, but that came to a crashing halt Friday night when three starting quarterbacks either went down or were held out completely due to injuries.
Benjamin Russell’s Carter Smith suffered his second concussion of the year and did not play the entire second half; Central Coosa’s Donta Daniel, who pretty much makes the Cougars go, also went down with a concussion midway through the second quarter; and Dadeville’s Lane Smith was held out completely with a knee injury.
The teams went in different directions after the injuries. The Wildcats seemed to find fire behind backup Brett Pitts and went on to pull an upset over a top-10 ranked Class 5A team in Demopolis.
Dadeville, on the other hand, faltered from the very start against a top-ranked team of its own. St. James won handily against Tiger freshman Jordan Rambo, who suffered an injury himself, leaving the Tigers with no options at QB.
Central Coosa also seemed to go downhill after the injury to Daniel, who is so much more than just a quarterback. He’s easily the Cougars’ biggest playmaker on offense; he’s also a force defensively; he’s the punter and he plays special teams.
All three coaches seem hopeful their quarterbacks will return this week. BRHS coach Kevin Smith said he does have a backup plan, but it’s not Pitts. If Carter Smith can’t return this week, the Wildcats will likely turn to Elijah Spivey to take over the QB spot. Although Pitts did well last week against Demopolis, it’s not realistic to start him at quarterback, linebacker and punter, especially at the Class 6A level.
But BRHS needs to be careful with Smith. This is his second concussion of the season, and a third would mean he’d be out for the season regardless of protocol.
White seemed most confident about Lane Smith’s return and he knows how valuable Smith is to the Tiger offense.
“If we don’t get him back, we’re in trouble,” he said.
Overcoming obstacles
Heading into the season, one of the bigger question marks for Reeltown was how would it look up front. The Rebels’ offensive line hasn’t needed to be super strong because of the arsenal it has around it.
But to play solid teams like LaFayette and now Maplesville, Reeltown wasn’t going to have an option of taking it easy up front. And Rebel coach Matt Johnson said one of the biggest reasons they won Friday night against the Bulldogs was because of the offensive line.
One particular standout was right tackle Labrian Ponds, who wasn’t scheduled to play due to a very personal matter, but he made the choice to come out Friday and don the blue and white.
“Labrian Ponds had a remarkable game,” Johnson said. “It was a very big decision for him to play, and he had an unbelievable game.”
Taste of victory
There’s that cliché everyone’s heard, “Success breeds success.”
But it’s a cliché for a reason: Because it’s a true.
Horseshoe Bend finally got its first victory of the season last week against Central Coosa, and now it is looking for more.
“After watching film Monday again, I had a couple guys come up and say they were just ready to get out there and play again,” HBS coach Jeremy Phillips said. “The joy of winning is a good feeling. It’s something these guys need to start feeling more of. The more you start feeling the winning and the more winning you do, it becomes second nature.”
The good thing is Horseshoe Bend has the most of the toughest games of the season behind it, and the Generals are still in good position to make the playoffs as they are currently tied for fourth in Class 2A Region 4.
The only two winning teams left for the Generals (1-4) are LaFayette and Fayetteville. The rest of their remaining opponents are currently combined for one win and 12 losses. Horseshoe Bend takes on Loachapoka (1-4) this week and is looking for its first back-to-back wins since 2016.