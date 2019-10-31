Despite Reeltown being on a bye week prior to the playoffs beginning next week, the Rebels can’t do a whole lot of extra preparation. As the winners of Class 2A Region 4, Reeltown will face off against the No. 4 seed out of Region 3.
But Region 3 had a recent shakeup as Highland Home was set to win the region outright but the Flying Squadron recently self-reported an AHSAA eligibility rule. Highland Home played an ineligible student in violation of the AHSAA’s Bona Fide Transfer Rule, which forced it to forfeit six games including five region victories.
That puts Luverne as the region winner and Goshen as the No. 2 seed but makes for an interesting race for the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds. New Brockton, Samson, Zion Chapel and Central Hayneville all currently have three wins in the region. New Brockton and Samson play each other this week; Zion Chapel and Central Hayneville each have non-region games.
If New Brockton defeats Samson, it’ll wrap up the No. 3 seed then the fourth seed — and Reeltown’s first-round playoff opponent — will come down to a Tiebreaker L. That is defined by defeated non-region opponent’s most victories. If that case, Reeltown would play Zion Chapel, as it has the most in that category (4) regardless of what happens this week.
If Samson defeats New Brockton and takes the No. 3 seed, the Rebels would end up facing Central Hayneville as the tiebreaker in that case would be which team defeated the third seed. Hayneville is the only of the three that would’ve beaten Samson, in that case.
Standout on the line
Any good offense starts up front.
No matter how good a team’s skill players are, it’s nearly impossible to have a lot of offensive success if the line isn’t up to snuff. But the Benjamin Russell offensive line has progressively gotten better and better, which has directly led to the Wildcats’ recent success on the scoreboard.
Despite having two losses in the last three games, the Wildcats have been able to score more consistently. Heading into the season finale, they’re coming off one of their best offensive performances of the year.
Although it’s taken the whole group to find that success, BRHS coach Kevin Smith did say he’s seen a lot of improvement from junior Dimitri Johnson.
“We pulled him a lot and he’s cleaning up his techniques a lot better,” Smith said. “We’re working on getting him flat when he pulls. Early in the season, he was rounding on it too much and a lot of times you miss your kick out. He’s gotten a lot better with that.”
Could this be the week?
The last time Central Coosa won a football game was Oct. 21, 2016. The current senior class members were in their freshmen year and everyone else on the current Cougar roster was in middle school.
Since then, Coosa has been through two coaches and a slew of different lineups, formations and schemes. With so many personnel changes due to injuries, people leaving the team or just low numbers in general, the Cougars haven’t been able to build anything consistent.
But there’s a chance this could be the week. Central Coosa hosts Talladega County Central in its final game of the season and the Fighting Tigers enter winless. Although Coosa has played a few winless teams this year, there hasn’t been one that’s in quite as dire of a situation like the Cougars or the Tigers.
TCC has been outscored 360-70 this year; it has suffered three shutouts and allowed at least 33 points in all but one game. Comparatively, the Cougars have lost by a combined score of 459-82, been shut out four times and allowed 36 points in all its games. One thing Coosa does have going for it is it’s played a slightly better schedule; the Cougars’ opponents have a combined record of 49-33 compared to 46-38 for the Tigers and all but three of Coosa’s opponents are playoff bound. At least four have been ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association top 10 at some point this season.