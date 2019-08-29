Before the season even started, there were three major season-ending injuries for local teams. Benjamin Russell linebacker Lane Rigby broke his leg and Dadeville’s Josh Taylor and Horseshoe Bend’s Kendall Penwell tore their ACLs.
And perhaps this season is shaping up to be the year of the injury around Tallapoosa County.
Replacing Rigby is Landon Jacobs, who performed very well for being thrown into the fire so late. But in the third quarter, Jacobs went down with an injury but Smith said it was just a bruising so Jacobs should play Friday night against Clay Central.
Dadeville’s Jamauri Chislom had a nagging injury in both his knee and his ankle during the Tigers’ season opener, but he was well enough to play on just the offensive side and he made some serious noise at the line of scrimmage.
Reeltown continues to have a few key players out and fans got a scare last week when Eric Shaw had to miss a few snaps due to a knee injury on the same knee in which he tore his ACL last year. But like Jacobs, Shaw just suffered some bruising and he was back in action and will be at full speed once again tonight against Dadeville.
But Horseshoe Bend suffered a worse fate. Starting quarterback Holt Tidwell got a concussion during Thursday’s game and will sit out at least a week, according to Generals coach Jeremy Phillips. HBS is also waiting to hear the fate of fullback Trent Cotney, who was scheduled to have an MRI on his knee today. Phillips said it looked promising but he couldn’t be sure. Luckily, Horseshoe Bend will see the return of starting running backs Chandler McMath and Gavin Brazzell who will be especially key as the Generals look to Cole Johnson to take over at quarterback.
Special teams weapon
One thing that really boosted Benjamin Russell during Friday’s game at Beauregard was its work on special teams. Denzel Greene was an absolute beast returning punts and giving the Wildcats good field position nearly every time their offense recharged.
“We always knew he had it in him,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said.
Benjamin Russell started its drive inside Hornet territory seven of nine times, thanks in large part to Greene’s return ability. Greene also had a big interception that allowed the Wildcats to score once more — on a 27-yard field goal by Campbell Woods — before the end of the first half to go up 16-0.
Is this a soccer game?
Football and soccer are both played with 11 players on the field. But in soccer, a player can be red-carded and his or her team has to compete one player down for the rest of the game. It doesn’t work like that in soccer.
But playing with less than 11 actually happened for Central Coosa on Thursday night. Because of injuries and paperwork issues, the Cougars started with just 12 players but those dwindled down to 10 for the entire second half and they even had to play with only nine on a few snaps.
The AHSAA rule states as long as you have seven players at the line of scrimmage, you can play. It requires teams to start with at least 11 players or be forced to forfeit.
Coosa expects to have more players this week but it has a tough test ahead in the Holtville Bulldogs.
Century Club
Several local players had explosive games this week with three hitting the century mark. Benjamin Russell’s Hezekiah Hunter led the way with more than 150 rushing yards, and he was followed by Dadeville’s Christian Nelson, who racked up 123 yards including a 53-yard touchdown.
Dadeville quarterback Lane Smith also broke onto the scene as a dual-threat. He contributed 121 yards of offense, including 73 passing yards. The Tigers nearly put three in the Century Club with Javuntae Holley just missing the mark.
Reeltown’s Cameron Faison also narrowly missed out, finishing with 96 rushing yards. Horseshoe Bend did fairly well offensively despite its final score; the Generals put up nearly 200 yards but their attack was so balanced. Five different players had at least 20 yards.