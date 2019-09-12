Alex Sims has been a reliable kicker for Dadeville for years. He’s a three-year starter at the position, and he’s gotten better and better with each passing season.
A 29-yard field goal really shouldn’t be that much pressure for him — even with it being at the last second of a one-point game.
And despite both sidelines seeming to think the kick was high but still through the uprights, it was whistled wide.
“It was good, but they said it was no good,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “They made up their mind we weren’t going to win it. You could see (the other team) down, then they saw the field goal was no good then they celebrated. It is what it is.”
Picture evidence of the kick is hard to judge. A still-frame photo of something in movement is never a good representation of what’s happening, but what is easy to tell is the officials at Southside Selma weren’t in the proper position to make the correct call.
At the end of the day though, White knows he can’t blame the refs. In his mind, it shouldn’t have come down to that anyway.
“I told my bunch (Monday) we shouldn’t have let it be in that situation,” White said. “It goes back to that we can’t quite figure out how to finish. When you get a team like that, we were up 13-0 in the first quarter. We had the ball again one time and we had’ve stuck another touchdown in there, that bunch would’ve quit and it could’ve been an ugly ballgame. But that’s not the way it happened.”
Potential school record
In Class 2A, it’s always hard to find a reliable kicker. Even at higher classifications, having someone who is guaranteed to make extra points isn’t necessarily a given.
But that doesn’t seem to be the case for Reeltown and Connor Moore.
The Rebels busted out the points in last week’s 63-14 shellacking of Fayetteville. They were just four points shy of their school record for most points in a game, but that wouldn’t have been possible without Moore.
Moore finished 9-for-9 on point-after attempts. Johnson believes that is a school record.
“That was awesome,” Johnson said. “That’s so nice. It’s so nice to know he’s just about automatic, and he’s hitting them good too.”
Moore practices field-goal kicks during pregame and hit two from 45 yards out last week, so banging extra point after extra point was no problem. Moore hit a 41-yard field goal in Reeltown’s 18-6 victory over Bullock County to start the season.
Defensive standout
Any time you hold a team to just 12 points in a high school football game, you should be able to win. But that’s not what Benjamin Russell did last week against Stanhope Elmore.
While the Wildcat defense continues to fire on all cylinders, the offense isn’t quite matching that effort. The good news is defense wins championships, as they say, so Benjamin Russell has a lot to build on.
After having a rough showing in Week 1 against Clay Central, Gavin Edwards did much better for the Wildcats last Friday. He had an interception then also recovered a fumble on a punt return for the Volunteers.
“Gavin played a lot better,” Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith said. “And I thought (Ty Brown) was around the ball a lot. The defense fought hard.”