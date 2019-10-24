It’s been a rough stretch for Horseshoe Bend’s football team over the last few seasons.
The Generals haven’t had a winning season since 2016 and haven’t advanced to the postseason since then either.
But despite all that, the Generals felt a resurgence when coach Jeremy Phillips took over the program and the young, first-time head coach has brought new energy to the team. That’s come with a whole lot of community support.
Although HBS has only one win on the season, the General faithful showed up in droves Friday night. Phillips said it was their best gate to date, and a huge crowd has followed the Generals on the road as well.
“I think they’re seeing that things are starting to change,” Phillips said. “Granted it doesn’t show on the record, but if you start looking at how the boys are carrying themselves, how they’re working, how their body language is, I think those are the things that are starting to change. Hopefully our community is seeing it.”
And that community support continues to help fuel the Generals, even if that energy isn’t translating into victories. With such a young team too, Phillips is looking to build toward the future and with a big fan base, that gives those youngsters something to play for despite their playoff hopes being dashed last week.
“From Day 1, they’ve been totally supportive of me and my mentality of how I want to change this program and change this culture,” Phillips said. “I can’t thank them enough. The guys feel it too. Whenever we do something good and they hear that roar coming from the stands, that gives you a sense of community and sense of having people there that care about us.”
Reeltown puts up an air raid
Running the football is what Reeltown is known for.
Anytime the Rebels can get in their two-tight wishbone, they’re going to.
But with a quarterback like Iverson Hooks, they are starting to see they have other options. Hooks has battled some injuries this season but has come back strong, and the Rebels put his arm to the test Friday night in a win over Vincent.
Hooks passed that test with flying colors as he competed 13 passes for nearly 200 yards.
“We threw the ball 17 times; I can’t remember the last time we did that,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said.
Reeltown also got a chance to work on its two-minute offense against the Yellow Jackets and Johnson said he thought it was the first time they’ve gotten to work it live on a Friday night. Hooks completed a long pass to Cameron Faison that set up a 1-yard touchdown for Tre Tre Hughley on the drive.
Wilkerson comes alive again
Dadeville started off the season really strong especially with its offense through the air. But when things went wrong, it started to go downhill and it’s been hard to get back on track.
That changed on Friday night when the Tigers faced off with Beulah and they got back to their winning ways.
Quarterback Lane Smith, the Outlook Player of the Week, managed the offense really well and he was helped by his most reliable receiver, Jamarion Wilkerson.
Wilkerson had only five catches but he racked up 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“He caught the ball and ran with it,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “He really did what we expected him to do all year long. He didn’t have any drops, so that was a good sign. I’m glad to see him have that going for him.”
Defensively, Wilkerson also chipped in with an interception.