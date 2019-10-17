Benjamin Russell’s offense may have finally found its footing.
Although the Wildcats have lost two in a row and they were officially eliminated from the postseason with last week’s loss, they have shown a lot of progression on the offensive side of the ball.
“I felt like we really had (Wetumpka) on the ropes,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “Coming out in the bone, that was something I felt like we changed that personnel around and we put Brett (Pitts) at halfback and he can run it really well.”
Hezekiah Hunter and Demarcus McNeal both continue to run the ball well and even the passing game is starting to come together. BRHS quarterback Carter Smith completed some key passes in last week’s defeat.
“We finally found some consistency in the passing game, I felt like,” coach Smith said. “We had good progression and we were hitting the right spots.”
That’s going to need to continue as, like Dadeville, Benjamin Russell is looking for two victories to close out the season.
Balancing young and old
With the football season nearing an end and Dadeville not advancing to the playoffs, it’s time for Tiger coach Richard White to play a balancing act.
Although everyone wants to see high school seniors go out on a high note, coaches also have to start looking toward the future. With the postseason out of reach, it seems like there’s no time like the present to start giving nods to younger players.
“We were in that situation at halftime (last week against Pike Road) where we had put ourselves so far in a hole, it was just going to be a deeper hole,” White said. “When you get to that point with the season the way it’s gone, you say, ‘These kids have been coming to work and practicing every day, these young kids, and here’s an opportunity for them to get in the game and get them some time.’”
Of course the Dadeville seniors will continue to play, especially with a pair of winnable games, which will be their last games in Tiger jerseys. But these two contests are also a good opportunity to see what the Tigers of the future may present.
“You want to get some looks at what they can do so that was the whole idea behind that last game,” White said. “It wasn’t about giving up on anybody or anything like that, but you gotta say, ‘It’s time to do something different.’”
Variety of scorers
With a virtually guaranteed outcome, Reeltown got an opportunity to play some younger guys for the vast majority of Friday’s victory against the Central Coosa Cougars.
The undefeated Rebels put up 58 points, which is just shy of their season high, and their 58-0 victory accounts for their largest margin of victory. But what was most impressive for Reeltown coach Matt Johnson was how they got it done.
“Every touchdown that we scored was by a different player,” Johnson said. “That was pretty neat. That may have been a first for us this year.”
Rhasheed Wilson, Cameron Faison, Marcus Haynes, Scooter Brooks, Matthew Knox, Hayden Bryant and Zy Collins all scored touchdowns, and Connor Moore had another perfect game, going 8-for-8 on point-after tries.
Two-quarterback threat
As expected, Horseshoe Bend went with a two-quarterback system last week against Vincent and although it didn’t result in a victory, the scheme did work quite effectively. Both quarterbacks got a chance to show off.
Holt Tidwell, who has been the starter most of the year, is the Outlook Player of the Week after leading the Generals in rushing, receiving and tackling, but backup Cole Johnson helped Tidwell get there. Johnson finished 10-for-13 with more than 100 passing yards. He also picked up 15 yards on the ground.