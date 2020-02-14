After graduating only two starters from last year’s squad, Reeltown’s baseball team is ready to once again be competitive in Class 2A Area 7. But the Rebels don’t want to just be competitive this year; they want to win it.
“We missed the playoffs last year and it was heartbreaking for us and for our season,” Reeltown coach Trey Chambers said. “But now we’re looking to compete against the guys that are in our area. Thorsby is a program that’s run by a good coach and they’re always expected to be good. I don’t expect anything else from them or Fayetteville.”
Area 7 also includes Central Coosa, which has struggled the last several seasons.
But first thing is first for the Rebels and that’s using their returning experience to their advantage. Reeltown should have a fairly large pitching staff. The starting pitching rotation will include Logan Hunt, Will Brooks, Gabe Bryant and Cade Wood with Collin Carlton and Zeb Carlton seeing some innings as well.
The defense will vary greatly depending on who’s pitching. Bryant will start behind the plate and will be backed up by Brooks, who will also play at third. Hunt will take up his starting spot at shortstop while Wood and Zeb Carlton will both mainly play in the outfield.
Logan Lee returns to start in the outfield and may also play some second base and some young guys, eighth-grader Adam Burton and sophomore Matt Knox, will likely see some time on the infield.
“Logan (Lee) is a returning junior for us and he’s expected to a do a lot for us,” Chambers said. “I feel like our strength is going to be our defense and pitching. With our returning starters coming back from last year, we’ve got more experience under the program now and we know what to expect. We know what to do every day and every game we come out there. We’re expecting to be a little sharper and just play the game a little bit better than the last.”
Another guy with high expectations is Hunt, who is a three-year starter and could very well play at the next level. Hunt is a tri-sport athlete and has shown both his competitiveness and his leadership skills on the football field and the basketball court this year, and he’s likely to transition that right onto the baseball diamond.
“Logan is a special kind of player,” Chambers said. “He seems to thrive within pressure and us coaches, we try to preach and tell him not to look at it as a pressure situation but just go out there and be Logan; do the best you can and let the chips fall where they may. He’s going to have the most fun he’s ever had this year with it being his last year. We will have to lean on him a lot but it won’t all be on him.”
With so many returners, the Rebels should have some strength in their bats as well. Hunt, Lee and Bryant are expected to be the top hitters and Chambers said Wood and Zeb Carlton all had hot bats in the fall.
Reeltown opens its season with a doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m. Monday at home against Alabama Christian and Elmore County.