As a team, Benjamin Russell didn’t necessarily do as well as it had hoped this wrestling season. With a couple of injuries and being forced to forfeit at least two weight classes for much of the season, the Wildcats just didn’t have the makeup of a strong duals team.
However, the duals season is over and now it’s all about the individual. This is where BRHS coach Michael Ransaw is hoping the Wildcats can thrive and actually check off some team goals in the process.
Heading into the Class 6A sectionals in Montgomery starting Friday, the Wildcats are ranked No. 5 by the Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association and they have several individuals ranked in the top four. Plus, the injury bug is starting to wear off so expectations are running high going into the weekend.
“We had some pretty bad bruises and some nicks and injuries that we had to get taken care of,” Ransaw said. “I gave them the whole weekend off and hopefully that gave them enough time to see the trainer and get back in there. We’ll have pretty hard practices Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and we’ll taper off Thursday before sectionals start.”
At sectionals, wrestlers have to place in the top six to advance to the state championships in Huntsville, and Ransaw is hoping to bring another slew of Wildcats. Despite not being the greatest duals team, Benjamin Russell is still confident it has a chance to win the team title at state.
According to the Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association, Benjamin Russell’s Hezekiah Hunter and Saxon Coker are both ranked No. 1 at 170 pounds and 152 pounds, respectively. The two have dominated all season long and Ransaw just doesn’t want either getting too confident going into sectionals.
“Last year we had a couple guys seeded No. 1 in sectional and they underestimated their opponents and ended up second or third,” Ransaw said. “My expectation of (Hunter and Coker) is to stay focused during sectionals and just take it one match and one tournament at a time. If those two get through sectionals and they come out like they should, I think that puts them in prime position to not meet their toughest opponent until the finals at state. Both have a great opportunity to be state champs.”
Nyshaad Hannon is ranked second at 126, while Pokey Norris and Bobby Charsha are third at 285 and 132, respectively.
Because of having to get to weight and battling a shoulder injury, Norris has climbed the rankings all season long and Ransaw has high expectations for him at heavyweight.
“Right now, I asked him to concentrate on getting his endurance up,” Ransaw said. “The deeper we go into sectionals and state, he’s going to have to go six minutes. We just need to learn to pace ourselves throughout the whole match and not look for the big pin.”
While the Wildcats obviously have big hopes for the guys ranked really high, the pressure is still important for those who could earn lower medals. Kyle Mattox is tied for fourth at 120, and Ransaw said BRHS could see the return of Devion Freeman at 138; he is ranked No. 6 despite not wrestling for nearly two months.
Last year, Ransaw felt the Wildcats could’ve won the state championship but they needed to win more of those points from guys who didn’t make it to the final of their individual weight classes.
“The last two or three tournaments, I’ve expressed to them that this is the same way it may end up in state,” Ransaw said. “You have to continue to wrestle and come back through the consolations because this is when it’s going to matter in state. The third-, fourth-, fifth- and even sixth-place points, those matter just as much.”
Sectionals begin at 9 a.m. Friday and the semifinals and finals will be wrestled Saturday. All rounds are at Garrett Coliseum.