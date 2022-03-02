For the first time in his three years coaching Central Coosa softball, Chris Elliott will host a senior night this season.
The Cougars are a Class 2A program with little success in their recent history when it comes to girls athletics. Its girls basketball and volleyball teams have combined to win four games — one per campaign — their past two seasons. Coosa’s softball team has one total win in Elliott’s first two years, all of this according to Maxpreps.
There’s something Elliott has in 2022 that he didn’t possess in 2020 or ‘21, however — seniors.
“This is the first year I’ve had seniors, and [they’re] key players,” Elliott said. “Brynli Mitchell and Daja Pearson. They’re gonna be big for us, I think, this year.”
Be it from a minimal pool to select from, poor turnout or other conflicts, the Cougars haven’t been able to build a core of players with legitimate experience. COVID-19’s cancellation of the 2020 season while it was midway through didn’t help matters.
But this year, now that they finally have some players that aren’t so green, Coosa is hoping to find a bit of success and build momentum for the future of the program.
“This year’s team compared to last year’s team is going to be better,” Elliott said. “Just waiting on it to show up. And it will, I know it will.”
You can’t mention the Cougars’ seniors without noting Brynli Mitchell.
A three-sport star in volleyball, cheer and softball, Mitchell occupies the latter sport’s rangiest position in center field for Coosa. She’s opened 2022 with a .500 batting average with two stolen bases.
“She’s my leadoff this year, and she’s done very well in that position, hitting in that spot,” Elliott said. “We’re excited to see what the season holds for her.”
Daja Pearson comprises the second half of the Cougars’ senior tandem, taking hold of third base and the fifth spot in the squad’s lineup.
A pair of juniors help fill out the heart of the order. Batting second and playing mostly as an extra hitter for second baseman Mackenzie Cardwell is Alissa Cosby, while catcher Markee Goff takes the marquee third spot in the lineup.
Goff is currently the Cougars’ RBI leader, having smacked home six runs already in 2022.
“Her defense has improved a lot this year and her bat has just exponentially improved,” Elliott said. “To me she’s got way more power there than what she’s shown at the plate. We’ve just got to get it to where she can use it.”
Sophomore outfielder Abigail Hyatt bats cleanup ahead of Pearson for the most part.
Kali Snell rounds out the team’s infield at shortstop. Emma Whaley, a team captain, occupies first base. Many of the team’s infielders can play multiple positions and are interchangeable with one another, though, Elliott added.
“We have to get a better grip on the mental part of hitting and get them to understand what their role is when they’re at the plate,” Elliott said. “But as a team, they’ve gotten to where they can spray the ball around, not just pull it. They can go oppo when they need to, go where the pitch takes them. That’s a big plus from where we were two years ago.”
In addition to their development hitting the ball, the Cougars have a reliable option at pitcher in Brynlee Hawthorne. She’s pitched 17 of the team’s 19 innings so far.
Hawthorne went three shutout innings with four strikeouts against Winterboro in the team’s second game and could become one of the better hitters in Coosa’s lineup too, Elliott said.
As a team the Cougars are off to a 1-4 start this year with a 14-0 win over Winterboro offsetting defeats against Comer, Billingsley, Dadeville and Isabella.
Coosa takes the field again for a home tilt with Vincent Thursday. First pitch is at 6 p.m.