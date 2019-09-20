Heads started to turn when Dadeville absolutely dominated Horseshoe Bend to start the season. They turned even more when the Tigers played right there with Class 2A No. 6 Reeltown in Week 1, despite an eventual one-touchdown loss.
But now, the heads are starting to be scratched. Dadeville has dropped three in a row and is looking at a potential fourth loss in a row against a tough St. James squad.
The Tigers will usher in the Trojans for a Class 3A Region 3 matchup and they’re in desperate need of a victory as they’re sitting at 1-3 (0-2) and tied for last in the region standings.
“We have our backs against the wall in everything we do,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “We’re just trying to salvage the season now. There’s still hope. But just like with everything else, we’ve put our hopes in somebody else beating somebody else instead of us taking care of business and winning the games we should win.”
And it’s going to be a serious uphill battle if the Tigers are going to right the ship this week. St. James (4-0, 2-0) is sitting at No. 8 in the most recent Class 3A Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings. The Trojans have dominated every opponent, combining for a 136-54 edge over their first four foes.
St. James and Dadeville’s only common opponent so far is Bullock County. The Trojans defeated it, 44-21; the Tigers are coming off a 28-12 loss to the Hornets.
“(St. James) is an overall good football team in all phases,” White said. “They do what they’re supposed to do and they’re where they’re supposed to be. They’re technically sound in all that they do.”
Offensively, the Trojans run out of a wing-T and they run the ball the vast majority of the time. Austin Gavin does most of the work; he leads St. James with 675 yards and seven touchdowns. Alex Whisenhunt is also averaging a little more than 50 yards per game.
Although the Trojans rarely pass the ball, when they do, Drew Fett is fairly effective. He’s 13 of 20 on the season for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
On defense, St. James is multiple, typically coming out of a 4-2 front or a 3-3 stack, according to White. Forcing turnovers is also a strength for the Trojans; they grabbed five interceptions and recovered five fumbles so far.
Dadeville should be reignited by the return of Christian Nelson, who was out with an injury a week ago. Nelson fractured his hand but is now in a cast and will play Friday. Javuntae Holley ran the ball well last week but doesn’t quite have the speed to match Nelson. Issiah Tolbert also got thrown into the fire and had a few strong catches.
“We’re going to have to do a better job of getting the ball to (Tolbert) and getting it to our other playmakers,” White said.
As for the Tigers defensively, they haven’t given up a ton of points. They’re averaging just 21 points against per game and have never allowed more than 28 points. But to stop St. James’ prolific offense, they’re going to have to be sound defensively especially in trying to slow the run game.
White is hopeful Alex Walker will have another strong performance after being moved to safety last week.
“Alex Walker had an interception for a touchdown (last week),” White said. “He had a great game on defense and in the kicking game. He was up there making plays at the line of scrimmage from the safety position, so I thought he did a good job with that.”
Although the Tigers have lost their first two region games, in an eight-team region, there’s a little bit more room for error. But Dadeville is going to need to pull off a big upset this week if it’s going to start having some control over its own destiny.