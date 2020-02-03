Although local baseball and softball teams have technically been together for more than three weeks during the AHSAA’s allotted throwing period, there was a new excitement in the air Monday, which was the first official day of practice.
“Monday was really nice,” Dadeville baseball coach Curtis Martin said. “We got to get in the field and actually get some swings in. We did a little bit of live pitching. We did have that throwing period for three weeks, so I had about 10 guys that were throwing pens but it was nice to give them some work with live batters.”
And the best part about the first day of practice seems to be finally getting a chance to put bats to balls.
“Any time you can actually get out, get the bats out and do a combination of both, it’s gonna bring a little more excitement,” Reeltown baseball coach Trey Chambers said. “The guys were excited to come out there the first day and we got a lot done.”
The theme for local teams seems to be a good combination of both drills and situational work. For Dadeville, the biggest focus has been fundamentals. Although the Tigers have a lot returning, Martin wants to work with them on the little things that’ll equate to big things down the line during in-game situations.
“Really, we’re focusing on the little things that win ballgames whether that’s fielding or taking groundballs and flyballs,” Martin said. “We did batting practice (Wednesday) too, but really even that’s fundamentals with hitting too. I’ve got a bunch of hitting drills we’ve been working on.”
Offense has been something that’s made Reeltown’s softball team go for the last two seasons, so as soon as they were allowed, the Rebels pulled out the bats and went to work.
“The past two days, we’ve put a big focus on hitting,” Reeltown softball coach Kelli Hilyer said. “It’s about the fundamentals of hitting along with some drills and with our full defense. Since we’ve been able to throw, we’re now working with our pitchers to fine tune their pitches and our catchers are working on their side of the ball — throw downs and blocking and that sort of thing.”
All spring teams are in the boat of missing several players due to them still being involved with either basketball or wrestling, but the local squads are making do the best they can.
For the Reeltown baseball team, it’s been working to develop more pitching. Chambers wants to see a lot of improvement at the plate but he always starts on the other side of the field.
“We’re focusing more on the defensive end and our pitching,” Chambers said. “We want those two things to be our anchor this year and to be our anchor always. That’s always the goal. We’ve been mixing in drills at the beginning of each practice then shifting to a game-like situation to get them ready for what’s ahead.”
Of course there’s always the task of figuring out a starting lineup. Although that can change throughout the year, every coach wants to have a good knowledge of his or her starters prior to the start of the season. Dadeville’s baseball team is lucky in that it graduated only two players, but those two, Jake Outlaw and Slade McCullers, played two extremely important positions in short stop and catcher, respectively. They were also two of the top hitters.
“I have a lot of guys who are returning with experience,” Martin said. “But I’ve got some key positions that we lost last year. I’m still trying to find someone who wants to fill those holes. Those two were huge assets to us, but I have full confidence that I’ve got two guys that can step up and fill those shoes.”
Dadeville’s baseball team and Reeltown’s softball team both open up Feb. 20, while the Rebel baseball team will host their season-opening doubleheader Feb. 17.