Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.