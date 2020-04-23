Andrew Caldwell and Zack Salter shared the same feeling after seeing their final soccer season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. And while nothing can replace that lost time, the duo has turned back to another passion of theirs as the rest of the sports world has become limited.
Caldwell and Salter were both a part of the inaugural Esports team at Benjamin Russell in 2019. The Wildcats had a successful first year as a program and despite not having another season to look forward to, the two players are staying active on the sticks while being stuck at home.
“It’s great because we don’t get to hang out with (friends) outside,” Caldwell said. “It’s nice to hop online and talk to each other. That’s our only way of communicating. It’s relaxing and gets our minds off of it all. With everything kind of crazy, that’s the one thing not wavering. It’s nice to have that sense of normalcy.”
Lane Rigby and Blake Mazilli were also a part of the Esports team and all four players have continued to play together during their spare time. Caldwell said they get together often, playing online five or six nights a week.
The team competes on a cross-platform game called Rocket League, a game that is essentially soccer with cars. Benjamin Russell made it all the way to the semifinals of the AHSAA state tournament and although the season is over, those players are still getting their competitive fill in online play.
“We always play in the competitive leagues on there,” Caldwell said. “We don’t just get on there to do nothing. We want to be competitive and play against the best. And there’s nothing else to do competitively right now so we’ve been craving that edge.”
They have certainly made the most of their time in the competitive leagues. In the last season which ended March 25, Caldwell said he reached the Grand Champion level, the top of 20 competitive levels which held 0.77 % of worldwide players.
While the wins continue to add up, it is not the only part of the game helping the players during this difficult time. The players said they know the backlash Esports gets from the public but it has acted as more than just a video game for them.
“If you can play with friends, it can really help you socially,” Salter said. “It can help you cope with something like it has for us with our senior year cut short. Some people may think video games may not be beneficial but they really can be. I’m hoping throughout college we can still get together every now and then. I want that to keep going.”
Salter said he would still be friends with all of his teammates without the game but their time together — even time spent over a headset — has helped them grow closer and build better relationships. Now, without having the ability to hang out in person, the video games serve an even larger purpose.
“It does lighten everything,” Salter said. “I know I can get on and still hang out with friends and still get to do something we love to do. While we’re playing, we talk about all the memories — not just the Esports team but also all the other memories we have together.”
As for the future of the program, the Wildcats are in a bit of a bind because all four of their players were seniors last season. Caldwell said it is tough to recruit people without being in school right now but he is still trying to reach out to people who may be interested in playing for the school next season.
“We talked to our athletic director coach Pam Robinson about the team continuing,” Caldwell said. “She said it’s up to us to get people and keep it going. We finished final four in the state and we left our legacy. We set it up and got it going so we want it to still going, It’s a passion for us.”
Salter said, “I would really like to see it thrive especially after having as good of a season we’ve had. It can potentially get better and better every year. I think it could definitely grow.”