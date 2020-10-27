Tears were flowing Tuesday, as expected; however, the Lady Generals were hoping they would be crying tears of joy as they advanced to the finals of the state playoffs. Instead, Horseshoe Bend found itself exiting the state tournament after just three rounds of playing No. 1 seed Addison, losing 3-0.
Emotions were high following the match, as with the loss comes the end of an era. The Generals will be graduating six seniors off their 12-player roster and following the loss to Addison, it was the last volleyball game in red and Columbia blue for those six seniors.
“I can’t say enough about this group of seniors,” coach Julie Turner said. “They have been with me for four years and I knew four years ago we would be here because of their effort and the amount of perseverance they have had to overcome. Just to see everything they have overcome will lead them to become more successful young ladies. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for each one of them.”
Horseshoe Bend athletic director Jeremy Phillips expressed his feelings toward the volleyball team following the game against Addison.
“We couldn’t be more proud of this group of girls and its seniors,” Phillips said. “They put in a lot of hard work during the summer and it shows by them getting to the tournament. They’ve dedicated a lot of time and energy into this program to get it to where it’s at now and competing at the state level — you can’t ask for anything more.”
Phillips doesn’t have any doubts in Turner’s ability to get this program back to this point next season and continue to be a program others look to.
“Coach Turner always does a really good job; she’ll be fine,” Phillips said. “She has a great junior high program that implements everything they do at the varsity level. She teaches fundamentals right, she works the girls hard and we are really pleased with the way she does things.”
Turner said she was proud of her team’s effort despite not being able to win a set versus the top-seeded Bulldogs.
“I saw a lot of effort from our girls,” Turner said. “We knew coming in they (Addison) had more powerful hitters than us so I told our girls if we just play our game things will fall into place. The inexperience of being in this type of situation really showed through today but I really could not be more proud of the effort they’ve put in throughout the season and the run we’ve had.”
According to Turner, the difference in the game was Addison’s adjustments at the net and the Bulldogs’ style forcing the Generals to play a defense they weren’t necessarily comfortable in with limited experience playing in it.
“Addison was able to make more adjustments than us; that really ended up being the difference,” Turner said. “At times I feel like we were playing conservative and, with the powerful hitters they had made it difficult on us.”
Turner became emotional describing her affection for this team and its senior class.
“I’ve poured my heart and soul into this with this group of girls,” Turner said. “It’s just tough anytime something comes to an end. It feels kind of like a death and you’re not sure what to say or how to feel because for six of them, their (high school) volleyball life is over. But it’s been a good run and I’m extremely proud of all of them.”
Although the Generals are going to miss the six seniors that are graduating, the program doesn’t look to be falling off a cliff anytime soon with multiple sophomores and freshmen contributing to the success of the season.
“We have a lot of young, talented girls coming back next season,” Turner said. “They’ll be more experienced and I have no doubt they will come back and work hard and I’m also looking forward to seeing their futures as well.
Phillips was also impressed with the turnout of the community and its energy throughout the season and playoffs.
“The support our community gives us is tremendous,” Phillips said. “I feel like we outnumbered every other school there with our fans in the stands. I tell you what, I can’t say enough about this community and their continued support.”