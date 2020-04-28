In a room in Tuscaloosa on Friday night, the Jennings family waited with bated breath. It seemed certain the call they were all waiting for was going to happen but it was impossible to predict when.
As the NFL Draft picks were called out, Dadeville graduate Anfernee Jennings and his family continued to wait patiently.
“It was really intense,” said Felicia Jennings, Anfernee’s mother.
But finally, Anfernee’s phone rang. He sat up and a few tears started to roll down his face. He knew what was coming.
“With the 87th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select Anfernee Jennings, linebacker, Alabama.”
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the words the Jennings had been waiting for most.
“It was just a process that we were all waiting then when he got that phone call, we knew at that moment,” Felicia said. “He sat up and you could see the tears unfolding on his face. I went numb and when they finally announced it, the emotions came out with everybody. To see so much love on Instagram, Facebook, messages and texts, I can’t thank the community enough for the support that they have poured out. Everybody has showed him so much love and we can’t thank Tallapoosa County enough for the love they have shown.”
Despite being from small town Jacksons Gap, Jennings never gave up on his big dreams. He and his family eventually moved to Dadeville where Jennings immediately made a name for himself at linebacker.
The Tiger teams he played for never missed the playoffs and he was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team three years, twice as a first-team honoree. Jennings was also named the Class 4A Lineman of the Year during his senior year and got a nod to the prestigious Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.
Even as a teenager, Jennings always had the makings of a future NFL star.
“I thought if he could stay healthy and have a good career at Alabama that he would get drafted,” said Richard White, who coached Jennings at Dadeville. “The kid’s work ethic is beyond any belief. He’s the hardest working kid I’ve ever coached. He’s dedicated to what he does and he set his mind to a goal. He didn’t take any days off. He was one of those that you had to run out of the weight room.”
White’s prediction was fairly correct except Jennings did deal with a severe injury. During the semifinals of the 2018 College Football Playoffs, Jennings suffered a major knee injury and had to undergo surgery.
It was uncertain what would happen with Jennings’ future. But what actually happened was he came back seemingly stronger than ever.
During his senior year, he was third on the team with 83 tackles, including 45 solo tackles. He paced the Tide with 12.5 tackles for a loss — five more than anyone else on the team — and his TFLs totaled 72 yards. Jennings also led UA with eight sacks totaling 61 yards.
“A lot of people look at the devastating injury he had and a lot of folks would’ve quit but he was determined; he was not going to let that set him back,” White said. “Through hard work on his part and the training staff at Alabama, he got back to playing at a level that he needed to. I don’t think he lost a step. Just the determination and will to get back on the field after that kind of injury says a lot about him.”
Another thing that says a lot about Jennings’ character is how he’s never lost sight of his roots. Felicia said Jennings frequently came home to Dadeville when he could and even recently spent time at Dadeville Elementary School reading to the children.
“He’s a very humble person and he knows God gave him the talent he has and He can always take it back at any moment,” Felicia said. “He always kept that in his head and he always remained humble and kept God first. He just tries to stay a positive role model and show just a little boy from Jacksons Gap can have a dream and can do it.”
And it certainly seems like there’s not a better man to represent Dadeville on a national stage.
“I’m very proud, just like this whole community is proud,” White said. “It’s always a thing where you poke your chest out when you got one that can go play ball with the pros. But it all falls on his shoulders. He’s just a determined kid and works hard in everything he does.
“He’s gotten to where he’s gotten with the help of family and friends and coaches pushing him the right way, but 90% goes to him and his hard work.”
Editor’s Note: At Outlook press time, Jennings had not returned requests for comment.