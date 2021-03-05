It was an uphill battle and Benjamin Russell softball responded, but a late five-run burst in the top of the sixth propelled Alabama Christian to an 11-5 victory over the Wildcats.
The Wildcats were down 2-0 out of the gate, but after Morgan Phillips walked and wound up in scoring position on a flyout, Brooke Bowden doubled to center to drive home the first run of the night for the home team.
The big inning for the Wildcats came in the third inning. A single from Phillips and then error by their opponent put two runners on base. The Wildcats were in danger as they were down to their final out of the inning with a runner in scoring position.
The Wildcats were able to make something of the inning off the bat of Emma Tapley’s three-run home run.
The drive gave the Wildcats the lead but Alabama Christian responded, first on a single to chip into the deficit and then a ground out to effectively score the second run of the inning, tying things back up at 4-4.
Alabama Christian would go on to add six more runs over two innings before the Wildcats could score again. Unfortunately, the program was unable to regain ground in the loss.
Tapley finished the night 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Taylor Harris had a good night in the circle. Over six innings pitched, Harris struck out eight.