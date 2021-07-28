As a sophomore, Charlie Cotney’s job on the 2020 Horseshoe Bend volleyball team wasn’t a complicated one.
She served as the complementary piece at middle blocker to a team with seniors at almost every other position. There, she led the Generals in blocks and finished third in kills.
This year she’ll be asked to rotate between the front and back lines, called upon to be both an effective passer and attacker.
Star fourth-years like Caly Carlisle and Abby Cheatham took underclassmen like Cotney and Olivia Hanson under their wings in 2020. In 2021, Cotney and Hanson are at the forefront and will be tasked with providing guidance to the Generals’ incredibly inexperienced core.
Put simply, Cotney’s responsibilities for Horseshoe Bend have taken a giant leap from last season.
“Last year she was just a middle hitter. She only played on the front row, she only hit middle, and we put in a libero player, which was Abby Cheatham, on the back to pass for her,” Horseshoe Bend head coach Julie Turner said. “This year she is being thrown into the role of having to pass on the back row, reading the defenses. Mainly because she can do it, and secondly because she’s one of the older girls on the team and she’s having to step up into a leadership role.”
With an increased role in Horseshoe Bend’s offense pending, Cotney’s been spending much of the offseason drilling her hitting.
She’s utilized the Generals’ weight room to increase her leaping ability and add strength to her swing. She’s drilled with Turner to ensure her hand movement is fine-tuned.
“Weight room is a big part of it,” Cotney said. “You have to be able to bench way more than your weight. You have to have good leg strength and be able to jump really, really high.”
Hitting is a skill Cotney’s been developing since she took up volleyball in seventh grade. She’ll have to implement one of her weaker skills with Turner’s plans to rotate her to the back line in certain lineups, however — backpassing.
She’ll be setting the table for others at times for the Generals.
Cotney said she’s not used to being used in so many different on-court positions like she will be this year. It showcases her importance to Horseshoe Bend’s attack.
“Being that she’s never done it before, it’s a huge transition for her,” Turner said. “She’s just gonna have to be patient with herself and not second guess every move that she makes, and just let the ball come to her and not run to the ball.”
Speaking of the seventh-grade start of Cotney’s volleyball career, Hanson’s the only player on Horseshoe Bend’s roster who’s been with Cotney since that time.
Now they’re two of three total upperclassmen on Horseshoe Bend’s roster, all of which are juniors.
“We’ve always stuck together,” Hanson said. “We always know we can go to each other if one of us is down. We’re always there to help each other.”
The duo are complementary leaders for the Generals. Hanson’s a vocal, directive force on the court. Cotney’s more the type to lead by example with her work in practice and the aforementioned weight room.
Turner’s been pushing Cotney to add an outspoken component to her leadership. She’s relied on Hanson, who’s also one of her closest friends, to grow in this area.
“I lean on her a lot if I can’t get to something, or if I’m just not there I lean on her to help me because I have no one else to do that,” Cotney said. “She’s just been with me through all of it.”
How Cotney embraces her new roles and fills some of the cavernous void left by Horseshoe Bend’s six 2020 seniors will be an important storyline to follow for Generals volleyball this year.
“It’s gonna be a really hard step up for me and the people I’ve been playing with,” Cotney said. “But I feel like if we can continue to play and get to know the people that we’ve been playing with, I feel like we can grow up and we can make a really good team by the time volleyball starts.”