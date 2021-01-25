The Panthers took over early in the first half and despite a valiant effort from the Horseshoe Bend Generals.
Elmore County left with the 54-44 victory Monday night but it didn’t come easy at the beginning of the night. Horseshoe Bend kept pace as they exited the first quarter behind 16-14 but Elmore County’s Payton Stephenson led the scoring attack. Eight of the programs’ points came from him while Jazion Reed, and Cole Boothe knocked in the rest.
The second quarter was much the same. The Generals struggled heavily in the quarter as they only picked up four points. On the other side, Elmore County dropped 14 points.
Of those 14, Stephenson knocked down nine points but it was enough to put the Generals in a bind. The program was playing from behind the entire night. But it wasn’t over necessarily.
Horseshoe Bend battled back and stood just eight points from the lead but Boothe and Reed were able to help keep the Panthers ahead while Stephenson dropped five more points in the quarter.
The final quarter didn’t feature Stephenson but it did feature a 1-for-7 free throw showing for Elmore County. Even so, six players managed to score field goals to make up for it as the Panthers exited with the 54-44 victory.
Stephenson scored 21 points while Reed scored 14 in the victory for the Panthers.