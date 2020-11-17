Another game, another late comeback by the Panthers with clutch free throws as Elmore County girls basketball team walked away with another win, this time against Dadeville, 44-42.
The Tigers (0-1) were playing in their first game of the season and were getting the better of the Panthers (2-0) for the first half of the game, but strong defense late followed by free throws now have the Panthers sitting at 2-0 on the season and feeling confident moving forward.
The Tigers are still working on their confidence but coach Pam Holloway feels good about the girls’ progress.
“First game back I thought the girls were a little nervous,” Holloway said. “They started to get a better feel for each other and I think they started feeling more comfortable and that’s when they started to do things a little better. We got away from that in the second half but I feel like we become more comfortable with one another on the floor.”
According to Holloway, the layoff until December will give the Tigers time to evaluate and improve on things that were made obvious with this loss.
“We have work to do on help defense and rebounding and some offensively,” Holloway said. “We also have to work on getting ourselves back into shape. We gave them a lot of put backs from not boxing out. I knew Monday night would show a lot of things we would need to work on to get better.”
Holloway believes getting back into shape will go a long way toward getting this team ready for the grind of the season. The effort was there for the Tigers on Monday, which is what Holloway wanted to see the most.
“This is a great group of young ladies I’m working with this year,” Holloway said. “I’ve enjoyed working with them and so far so good. I thought they worked well together and the effort was there, which I was really pleased with; I feel like it gave us something to build on.”
Holloway said she likes close, tough games because they give her a chance to see what her team is really made of.
“I knew Elmore County was going to be a very aggressive game to start with,” Holloway said. “They are scrappy and well coached, which I enjoy; I enjoy games like that because it points out a lot of weaknesses and things we need to work on, especially early on in the season.”
Elmore County coach Rodney Taylor was ecstatic with the way his girls played, feeling like the sky’s the limit with this gritty group.
“That’s the thing with both groups,” Taylor said, “they are scrappy and play hard. We are learning offense but it broke down most of the night but we found a way to make plays. Our defense was getting spread out and we weren’t in help positions but the second half we really improved. We had folks in the lane to help and made their shots a lot harder and just found a way to win.”
Taylor was impressed with his girls’ effort and will to win back-to-back games following the weekend off.
“We made big free throws down the stretch again and found a way to make enough plays to win us the ballgame,” Taylor said. “X’s and O’s are important but the way you play is going to make the biggest difference. Both my teams are playing so hard and competing so hard right now — if we can continue that we are going to be fine.”
Moving forward, Taylor thinks both the boys and girls games against Dadeville will prove helpful down the road.
“I know Dadeville played their first game but they’ve got athletes,” Taylor said. “I just can’t say enough about these kids. Both girls and boys being down their best players and going out and getting a win and losing by two in another, you can’t ask for much more than that and the best part is we are leaving Monday night better than how we arrived.”