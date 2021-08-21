Scattered thunderstorms around Eclectic, Alabama, on Friday night forced Moody High School and Elmore County High School to wait a little longer before taking the field for the 2021 football season.
But following a near two-hour weather delay, the two squads lined up against each other to kick off a rematch of last year’s season opener. Moody avenged its loss to the Panthers from last season with a second-half surge and downpour of touchdowns to get the 49-28 road win.
“[Moody] brought a lot of momentum into the second half,” said Elmore County head coach Jordan Cantrell. “They really outlasted us.”
The Blue Devils outscored Elmore County 35-7 in the final 31 minutes of the game to advance to 1-0 on the young season.
After forcing a three-and-out to start the game, Moody’s first offensive play from scrimmage nearly went for a touchdown on a quarterback draw. That was, until the ball popped loose around the Elmore County 30-yard line, where the home-team Panthers pounced on the ball.
The fumble was followed by a few Elmore County first downs before quarterback Payton Stephenson took it himself up the middle and into the end zone. The touchdown put the Panthers on the board first, 7-0.
Moody answered with a touchdown of its own on the ensuing possession, using the air game to do so. However, with a slippery ball, the Blue Devils botched the snap on the PAT attempt and trailed by one heading into the second quarter.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to extend their lead in the second quarter. Junior running back Jabari Murphy rushed the ball from inside the 10-yard line across the goal line for the Elmore County touchdown 10 seconds into the quarter.
Trailing 14-6, Moody answered once more, this time on the ground. Running back Nick Burrell spun into the end zone for a one-yard score. A successful two-point conversion by the Blue Devils tied the game at 14.
With the field absorbing two hours of rain, puddles began forming around the 40-yard line. It was a game fought in the mud, with the passing attack used sparingly.
Stephenson’s legs, while covered in mud, accounted for two touchdowns in the first half. The second of which included the go-ahead score to put the Panthers up 21-14.
It was the last time Elmore County held the lead.
With halftime approaching, Moody’s A.J. Wallace connected with junior receiver Kolby Seymour at the Elmore County one-yard line with 31 seconds left. Blaine Burke punched it in for the Blue Devils on the next play, but the extra point missed to the left and they trailed by one heading into the locker rooms.
Moody head coach Adam Wallace’s message to his team at halftime?
“Keep doing what you’re doing,” Wallace said.
And after driving down the field to end the first half with a touchdown, that’s exactly what Wallace’s Blue Devils did to open the second half.
Not even a minute into the third quarter, Moody wide receiver Davion Dozier found himself sprinting down the sidelines toward the end zone with no one in sight. Dozier was hit on a quick screen by his quarterback Wallace, caught a block from his teammate Seymour and scored from midfield.
The 50-yard touchdown score and another successful two-point conversion put Moody up 28-21.
What had seemed to be an evenly-matched game through the first 24 minutes of play turned into a lopsided second half. The Elmore County offense found limited success in moving the ball, while Moody seemed to have no problem marching down the field and finding the end zone.
After falling behind 21-14, the Blue Devils scored 21 unanswered points. They outscored Elmore County 15-0 in the third quarter to take a 35-21 lead into the fourth, with the ball and a chance to add to the damage.
Running back Nick Burrell did just that for Moody, tacking on another rushing touchdown to put the Blue Devils up 42-21. Each team added one more score before the night was over, but the Blue Devils headed back to Moody as road winners in week one.
Moody looks to continue its winning ways with another road game against John Carroll in week two. Meanwhile, Elmore County will turn its head to Dadeville, who comes to town next Friday, looking to regroup and find the win column.
“We just have to keep working,” Cantrell said.