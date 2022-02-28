Benjamin Russell’s bats stayed stagnant outside the first inning Monday, and it was enough to be their undoing against Elmore County in extra innings.
After taking a 4-0 lead to start the game, then a 5-1 advantage in the third inning, the Wildcats surrendered five runs in the fifth and failed to score beyond the sixth in a 7-6 defeat.
“We were very non-aggressive swinging the bat, couldn’t execute the bunt, couldn’t run bases well,” Benjamin Russell coach Richy Brooks said. “We got what we deserved. We had a lead, they had a big inning and we never answered.”
Senior Bradley Bolan started on the mound for Benjamin Russell and tossed five innings, giving up six runs. Fellow senior Sam Scales came on in relief and held the Panthers at bay, pitching three shutout innings until Elmore County scored the eventual game-winning run in his fourth inning of work.
“I thought Bradley threw the ball well, I thought Sam threw the ball well,” Brooks said. “But Sam had no margin for error. They scored, they were gonna win, obviously, because we didn’t look like we were gonna knock in any runs. Pitching wasn’t a problem tonight.”
Elmore County sophomore reliever Cooper Rogers proved magnificent down the stretch, throwing five no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts against two walks.
His southpaw stance threw off Benjamin Russell’s hitters, it appeared, as he closed the game in the ninth with three strikeouts surrounding a walk to senior center fielder Daylen Maness.
In all three of those strikeouts, the batters went down looking.
“We took a lot of third strikes. We took a lot of strikes, period, tonight,” Brooks said. “Probably took more strikes than we swung at strikes.”
Sophomore catcher Caiden Hyde picked up a two-run double as part of a 1-for-3 day while Maness went 2-for-4 and stole four bases as the only Wildcat with multiple hits.
With his pitch count climbing up and over 70, Bolan hit a couple of batters to open the fifth inning.
He followed that up with a six-pitch walk to load the bases before Elmore County freshman Shea Darnell stroked a two-run single through the left side of the infield.
Senior Sean Darnell struck one through the right side off the glove of a diving Benjamin Russell infielder the next at-bat, plating two more.
Elmore County junior Clark Wood closed the frame’s run production with a line-drive single to left. The Panthers led 6-5.
“I was trying to get [Bolan] through the fifth inning,” Brooks said. “We play four games this week. We’re trying to let guys learn to battle through stuff, because we’re gonna need everybody.”
A hard, chopping ground ball that ate up Elmore County’s third baseman off Maness’ bat tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, but a double over the outstretched glove of a Benjamin Russell outfielder — a ball that potentially could have been played better — produced a go-ahead RBI for Elmore County junior Payton Stephenson in the ninth.
“We had our opportunities to win it,” Brooks said. “When you’re at home, you have the last at-bat, you’ve got to go out there and win it.”
Despite the loss, one positive for the Wildcats was the defensive play of the left side of its infield, particularly shortstop Jaxon Hay. Hay looked as dependable as they come fielding ground balls Monday, gloving the sharpest of hits cleanly and reliably hosing runners down at first.
“He did a good job on defense tonight,” Brooks said.
Benjamin Russell returns to action at Russell County Tuesday. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.